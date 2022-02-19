Internship Fees of Medical University Slashed Following Dr. David K. Pillai’s Appeal
Internship Fees of Medical University Slashed Following Dr. David K. Pillai’s Appeal
“I have always endeavoured to provide affordable education to meritorious students, especially those from middle class and economically weaker backgrounds.”CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, February 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s Dr. David K. Pillai once again on the headlines with his least expected move to reduce medical internship expenses. The renowned educationist has successfully brought down the cost of internship at Dr. MGR Medical University in Tamil Nadu by requesting the Health and Family Welfare Minister of the state, honourable Ma. Subramanian.
— Dr. David K Pillai, Chairman
Dr. David K Pillai is the chairman of one of the renowned medical coaching institutes in India, Kings International Medical School. This institute in association with Davao Medical School Foundation enables deserving candidates to pursue MBBS in the Philippines.
After completing medical studies abroad, students had to undergo an internship program at a fee of Rs. 3,54,000 at Dr. MGR Medical University. Undeniably, this posed major monetary stress on pockets for the students.
That’s when Dr. David K Pillai met the Health and Family Welfare Minister of the state, honourable Ma. Subramanian and handed over a requisition letter to him for lowering the fee.
He said, “After expending so much in medical education abroad, it becomes burdensome for our students to pay such bigger amounts for the mandatory internship.”
Following several meetings and extensive discussion, the honourable minister has finally accepted Dr. David K Pillai’s request. The medical internship fee at Dr. MGR Medical University, Tamil Nadu has been slashed to Rs.29,400 currently, effective from 1st February 2022.
“I have always endeavoured to provide affordable education to meritorious students, especially those from middle class and economically weaker backgrounds. This time also, I only tried to ease the financial stress by requesting for a cost reduction to the higher authority,” a satisfied Dr. David K Pillai shared.
Statistics show that the demand for medical studies abroad among Indian MBBS aspirants continues to follow an upward trajectory, with around 94% keen to fly overseas in 2019. What hits them hard is the expensive cost of internship back home.
With reduction in the fees, the foreign medical graduates are all thankful to Dr. David K Pillai and the honourable minister of the state, Ma. Subramanian now.
The educationist furthermore discussed three other key subjects during their long, fruitful conversation. Dr. Pillai requested the minister to approve online format of studying medicine for FMGs owing to the present pandemic situation. The third appeal was to allow medical graduates to travel to Philippines in order to resume their studies. Lastly, he requested arrangement of vaccine jabs for Indian medical students currently in Philippines.
Dr. David K Pillai is a philanthropist having countless contributions towards the community, especially in two major fields – health and education. A recipient of ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’, he turned a messiah to many students by providing free education and better healthcare facilities.
He encourages students at the Kings International Medical Academy to participate in several CSR activities. This, he believes, will help the medicos know the reality and be more responsible.
Sending out his message to the students, he said, “Kings International Medical Academy in association with Davao Medical School Foundation will mentor you academically as well as socially to make you a competent, confident and well-balanced doctors tomorrow.”
Kings PR Team
Kings International Medical Academy
+91 1800 833 7707
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
#1 Institute for FMGE / NEET Coaching in India