Traffic Alert - US Route 2 Milton to South Hero Closed
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Albans Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 2 - the Sandbar Causeway - between Milton and South Hero is closed to traffic due to hazardous weather conditions and multiple motor vehicle accidents.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Katie Irish
Barracks Clerk
OPSG Detail Coordinator
Vermont State Police - St. Albans
802-524-5993 ext 2700