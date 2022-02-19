Westminster Barracks / Multiple Felony Charges
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 22B1001039
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#:(802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: February 19, 2022, at approximately 2340 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Valley Street, Springfield, Vermont
VIOLATION: Burglary / Aggravated Assault / Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Johnathan Clark
AGE:21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont
VICTIM: Todd Amell
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a citizen dispute call on Valley Street in the Town of Springfield (Windsor County), Vermont.
The caller stated that 21-year-old Johnathan Clark forcefully entered a residence on Valley Street. Clark allegedly smashed out a window at the residence and entered an occupied dwelling, where he proceeded to assault 53-year-old Todd Amell with a metal shovel. Clark subsequently fled the scene after the incident.
Clark was later found walking down Dewey Street in Springfield and apprehended. Clark was transported to Springfield Police Department for processing. Clack was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on $5,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on February 22, 2022, at 1230 hours, to answer to the above felony charges.
*Please note that court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
