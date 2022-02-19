Westminster Barracks / Multiple Felony Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1001039

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#:(802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: February 19, 2022, at approximately 2340 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Valley Street, Springfield, Vermont

VIOLATION: Burglary / Aggravated Assault / Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Johnathan Clark

AGE:21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont

VICTIM: Todd Amell

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT :

On this date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a citizen dispute call on Valley Street in the Town of Springfield (Windsor County), Vermont.

The caller stated that 21-year-old Johnathan Clark forcefully entered a residence on Valley Street. Clark allegedly smashed out a window at the residence and entered an occupied dwelling, where he proceeded to assault 53-year-old Todd Amell with a metal shovel. Clark subsequently fled the scene after the incident.

Clark was later found walking down Dewey Street in Springfield and apprehended. Clark was transported to Springfield Police Department for processing. Clack was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on $5,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on February 22, 2022, at 1230 hours, to answer to the above felony charges.

*Please note that court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

Corporal Gary T. Salvatore

Troop “B” Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)722-4600

Gary.Salvatore@Vermont.gov