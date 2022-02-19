Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ Operating without Consent of Owner

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5000636

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr A. Rice

STATION: Derby Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 02/17/2022 @ approximately 1026 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Orleans, VT

VIOLATIONS: Operation without consent of Owner

 

ACCUSED: Unknown

 

VICTIM: William Beddie

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a motor vehicle being taken from outside Onley’s General store located on Main St in the Village of Orleans, VT. Beddie stated his vehicle had been taken while he was inside the store. The vehicle was a red in color, Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and was later located on Barton-Orleans Rd in the Village of Orleans and returned to its owner. State Police are obtaining and reviewing local surveillance footage. Anyone with information on the identity of the individual who stole the vehicle is asked to please notify the Vermont State Police Derby at 802 334 8881.

 

 

