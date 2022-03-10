Submit Release
LenderDock Inc. delivers costs savings and innovation to Farm Bureau Insurance companies across the country

LenderDock Inc. adds to its list of distinguished partnerships with new Farm Bureau regional carriers

PLEASANT GROVE, UT, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LenderDock Inc. (LenderDock), Texas Farm Bureau (www.txfb-ins.com), Virginia Farm Bureau (www.vafb.com), Kentucky Farm Bureau(www.kyfb.com), North Carolina Farm Bureau (www.ncfbins.com) and Georgia Farm Bureau (www.gfb.org) announced new partnerships that will completely digitize manual and outdated business processes for lienholder verifications, notifications and mortgagee correction requests.

LenderDock’s innovative cloud-based platform allows insurance providers to offer banks, lenders and all financial third parties the ability to electronically and securely verify policy information and correct lienholder information in real-time. Essentially, the service eliminates unwanted lender-originated phone calls, emails, faxes, and letters. It is a complete end-to-end solution that provides significant cost savings and operational efficiencies for insurance providers – no matter their size.

“The LenderDock process is simple and intuitive", said Bill Brooks, VP of Policy Services for Texas Farm Bureau. "Referring a lender is as easy as 'LenderDock.com', resulting in thousands of lender self-serve verifications per month. LenderDock works with you every step of the way from integration to messaging to help insure a successful deployment. LenderDock is a true partner; a pleasure to work with!”

“We are honored to be partnering with additional Farm Bureau insurance companies and assist them in their goal of leveraging new and innovative technology to better serve their loyal clients and communities,” said Travis Rodak, LenderDock’s CTO.

With headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah, LenderDock is the leading provider of online Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification and automated lien holder data management services. LenderDock is an expert in lienholder process optimization - the streamlined operation of accounting for the veracity of all lienholder data passed between business partners. This ensures that the proper data is delivered without unnecessary costs or mistakes. For more information, please call Frank Eubank at 435-522-3033 x 101 or email sales@lenderdock.com.

Frank Eubank
LenderDock Inc.
+1 435-522-3033 ext. 101
email us here

