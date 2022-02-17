Judge partially revives California ‘pay for delay’ pharma deals that limit generic drugs

A federal judge has partially revived California’s “pay for delay” law, which prohibits pharmaceutical companies from paying competitors to keep generic drugs off the market. But the law’s author said the latest ruling would still allow companies to sidestep enforcement.
