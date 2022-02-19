The Institute of Space Commerce Welcomes Evelyn Miralles, Former Chief Principal Engineering at NASA, as New Fellow
Miralles has a successful record of creating partnerships and generating initiatives that lead to innovative solutions, benefiting our digitally connected world
We are profoundly honored to receive Miralles in our Institute. Miralles presence will be fundamental in fomenting concrete actions to pass the baton of space leadership to youth”AUSTIN, TEXAS , UNITED STATES , February 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute of Space Commerce welcomes Evelyn Miralles, former Chief Principal Engineering at NASA. Miralles' starring career in the space industry, technology and passion for youth and STEM education, will be fundamental for the development and implementation of changes the institute has embraced for the space industry.
— Chris Stott
The Institute is a Not-for-Profit organization founded in 2020, with the goal to change the space industry and make it more accessible for youth. We are a think tank that promotes critical and free thinking, a forum of free minds where all are welcome to discuss the role of youth in outer space and how youth will inherit and lead in the space industry. Evelyn is the first fellow of 2022 and joins a college of eight current expert members.
During her tenure at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, Miralles served as the Chief Principal Engineer within the Engineering Division leading a highly technical, visible and critical astronaut training facility supporting R&D for missions in space. Her computer acumen and vision helped to advance ‘Human Space Exploration’ by developing innovative immersive graphical applications that successfully supported the Space Shuttle, International Space Station, and the creation of the Commercial Crew program. She led in the development of the state-of-the-art flight ready software ‘Dynamic Onboard Ubiquitous Graphics’ (DOUG), the first virtual reality (VR) ready training tool use to prepare astronauts to perform dangerous excursions in micro-gravity.
“We are profoundly honored to receive Miralles in our Institute. Miralles presence will be fundamental in fomenting concrete actions to pass the baton of space leadership to youth,” said Chris Stott, ISC Co-Founder. “We are assembling in the Institute great minds for the great work ahead. We are very excited indeed to have Miralles joining our team of expert fellows,” added Michael Potter, ISC Co-Founder.
Miralles has been honored with the prestigious ‘Flight Safety Award’ presented by the elite NASA’s Astronaut Crew Office. She also received the University of Houston Clear Lake ‘Distinguished Alumna’ in 2016, amongst other national and international recognitions. Miralles holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Graphics (CS) from Lamar University, a Bachelor’s in Computer Information Systems (CIS) and a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Houston Clear Lake.
About the Institute of Space Commerce
The Institute of Space Commerce is a US 501c(3) incorporated in Texas focused on uniquely contributing to the long-term discussion, debate and acceleration of humanity as commercially sustainable multiplanetary species. There can be a better future for us all. We just have to make it happen. Access to space fundamentally changes the equation for the human race. It grants us access to new sources of energy, new resources, and is already improving the lives of every man, woman, and child in the world. We just need to do more. Want to help us change the equation? Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness to maximize humanity’s ability to explore, expand, and to be free. Free markets, free minds, free space. – ISC www.change.space
