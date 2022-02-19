Emergency Paving to Repair Potholes Continues Throughout the Region

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be conducting daytime lane closures Monday – Friday in Davidson, Robertson and Smith Counties to repair potholes on interstates and state routes.

Davidson County TDOT maintenance crews have been working on I-40 for the last week and work is expected to continue at the following locations from near Hwy 70 to just past Old Hickory Boulevard.

Alternating lane closures will begin each day around 9 a.m. and will continue throughout the night as weather permits.

Rogers Group, Inc. will continue paving SR 155/Briley Parkway Monday in lane 1, 4 and the right shoulder. Work stretches from the Cumberland River bridge south to the 12.7 mile marker.

They will also be milling lane 1 north from Cumberland bridge to Briarville road.

Robertson County Rogers Group, Inc. will repave I-65 in Robertson County from mile marker 103.7 to mile marker 111.

They’ll begin working in the northbound lanes at mile marker 103.7 near the Bethel Rd interchange. It’s expected to last around 2 weeks.

Smith County Vulcan Materials Company will continue repaving portions of I-40 in both directions. Alternating lane closures will be conducted around 8 a.m. and will continue throughout the night as weather permits.

All crews will try to avoid impacts to rush hour traffic as much as possible. Each repaving job is dependent on good weather and the operation of asphalt plants, which normally don’t open during winter months.

Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes using this form: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/maintenance/maintenance-request.html From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information.

