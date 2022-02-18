Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Adams To Capital Project Oversight Advisory Commission

TEXAS, February 18 - February 18, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Phil Adams to the Capital Project Oversight Advisory Commission for a term at the pleasure of the Governor. Adams will serve as chair of the Commission.

Phil Adams of Bryan is owner and President of Phil Adams Company. He is a former chairman of Texas A&M University System Board of Regents, having served over 18 years. He is a member of the Million Dollar Round Table – Top of the Table, American Momentum Bank Board of Directors, National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, and the Philosophical Society of Texas. Additionally, he served on the board of the Texas Public Policy Foundation and the currently serves on the Texas A&M Mays Business School Development Council. Adams received a Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University in 1971.

