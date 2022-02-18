2022 (DRAFT) MODIFICATION OF THE COMBINED STATE PLAN FOR NEBRASKA’S WORKFORCE SYSTEM IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE WORKFORCE INNOVATION AND OPPORTUNITY ACT March 2, 2022 10:00 am

The Nebraska Departments of Education, Health and Human Services, and Labor and the Nebraska Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired are releasing this draft of the 2022 modification of the Combined State Plan for Nebraska’s Workforce System, in compliance with the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. Public comment on the draft is requested during the 30-day period beginning February 16, 2022 and ending March 18, 2022. The modification is accessible online at https://tinyurl.com/2022NCSP.

Comments may be submitted by email to ndol.wioa_policy@nebraska.gov. Comments may also be submitted during a public hearing, which will be held on March 2, 2022 at 10a CST at 3901 North 27th Street, Suite 6, Lincoln, Nebraska 68521. This hearing will be broadcasted simultaneously at the following Nebraska VR locations:

• Kearney – 315 West 60th Street, Suite 400 • Lincoln – 3901 North 27th Street, Suite 6 • Omaha – 1313 Farnam on the Mall • Scottsbluff – 505A Broadway, Suite 500 In addition, the hearing will be held via Zoom meeting and accessible at https://educationne.zoom.us/j/92978945660.

Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Equal Opportunity Employer/Program TDD: 800.833.7352. If accommodations are needed, please contact Cinda Wacker at cinda.wacker@nebraska.gov at least three (3) days prior to the hearing.