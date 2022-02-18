Circular SynTech to expand in New Madrid, investing more than $91 million and creating 45 new jobs

Circular SynTech, LLC (CST), a leader in transforming waste management and chemical manufacturing, announced today it is expanding to New Madrid, investing up to $91.4 million and expecting to create 45 new jobs. CST will construct a new, one-of-a-kind facility that will convert municipal solid waste and construction and demolition debris into valuable renewable chemicals.

After exploring several locations for its new facility, CST selected New Madrid for its central location near the Mississippi River and rail access. The more than 200-acre campus will serve as the premier waste-to-renewable chemicals facility in the nation and is slated to begin operations in 2022. CST is already planning future expansions to follow its initial investment.

“Through its patented proprietary technology, CST utilizes waste that has historically produced environmentally damaging greenhouse gases to create valuable chemicals and distillates that replace fossil fuels in a double win for the environment,” said Dan Dockter, CST CEO. “The exceptionally professional and accommodating manner of the City, County, and State was a key factor in finding our new home in New Madrid, Missouri.”

CST’s proprietary waste-to-chemicals technology replaces the fossil fuel feedstock typically used to produce petro-chemicals with renewable common waste, such as municipal solid waste and construction and demolition debris, which would otherwise be landfilled. By using this technology, CST avoids landfilling costs in addition to the greenhouse gases that would be produced by decomposing waste. CST's one-step process eliminates the need for previous processes, which are much more costly and complex.

“The City of New Madrid has worked hard to attract business and industry,” said New Madrid Mayor Dick Bodi. “CST will dramatically change the future of our great town and all of Southeast Missouri for the next several generations. We are excited and will continue to partner with the company to ensure its success.”

For this expansion, CST used the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company is also receiving assistance from Missouri One Start, a division of the Department of Economic Development. Missouri One Start assists eligible businesses with their recruitment and training needs.

Learn more about Missouri Works and Missouri One Start.

About CST New Madrid, LLC

CST New Madrid, LLC is the premier subsidiary of the Circular SynTech (CST) group, and utilizes the proprietary OneStep™ catalysis technology for the production of renewable Carbon-negative chemicals, infinitely recyclable plastics, and other products from common waste streams. The patented OneStep technology has successfully completed more than 10 years of extensive R&D including laboratory testing, technology validation, process optimizations, and final chemicals production from two U.S. pilot manufacturing facilities. CST New Madrid is the first commercial facility to implement OneStep industrial scale waste-to-renewable chemicals technology.

Learn more about CST at circularsyntech.com.