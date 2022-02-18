Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Meeting Tuesday, February 22

February 18, 2022

CONTACT: Lora Rakowski, 410-767-0486 lora.rakowski@maryland.gov



Agenda Includes Extended Public Comment Session; COVID-19 Learning Loss and Logistics Update; Deep Dive on Mental Health in Schools

BALTIMORE, MD (February 18, 2022) – The Maryland State Board of Education (MSDE) will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, February 22 at the Maryland State Department of Education, 200 W. Baltimore Street in the 7th floor State Board Room. The complete agenda and livestream are available at this link. The meeting will also be available via YouTube livestream (https://youtu.be/B86qespKMzw).

In addition to an extended public comment, the meeting agenda includes a monthly update on reopening logistics and transmission rates in schools. As part of the discussion on Covid learning loss, MSDE will provide an update on 2021 four-year cohort graduation rate and results from the early fall 2021 and Kindergarten Readiness assessments (KRA), as well as AP and SAT results and additional data. The Board meeting will also feature an extensive deep dive on mental health in schools.

Public comment can be provided both in-person and virtually according to the guidelines for participation. Registration has been doubled to include 20 individuals and is first come, first served. Once the 20-person maximum is reached additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Registration for public comment opens the week prior to the Board meeting date and ends at 3 p.m. on Monday, February 21. Interested individuals can register by calling the Office of the State Board of Education at 410-767-0467 and leaving a message, or by emailing your request to stateboard.msde@maryland.gov. Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker and monitored by staff.

The State Board has restored in-person meetings, open to the public. The State Board of Education and MSDE will continue to practice public health measures, including social distancing, and public access to the meeting will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who are unable to attend in-person can view the meeting via livestream.

