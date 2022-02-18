N.C. Spiritous Liquor Advisory Council to hold first meeting Feb. 24

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE FRIDAY, FEB. 18, 2022 CONTACT: Jon Lanier, NCDA&CS general counsel 919-707-3010; jonathan.lanier@ncagr.gov N.C. Spiritous Liquor Advisory Council will hold its first meeting Feb. 24 RALEIGH – The North Carolina Spiritous Liquor Advisory Council will hold its first meeting Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. in the Hall of Fame Room of the Agriculture Building, 2 W. Edenton St., Raleigh. The meeting will include a brief introduction of council members and a review of the legislation creating the council. Other items for discussion include: How often the advisory council will meet Length of future meetings Ideas to help advance the N.C. distilled spirits industry, including how to get more farmers more directly involved with N.C. distillers and the potential of building relationships with N.C. breweries and wineries. About the N.C. Spiritous Liquor Advisory Council The nine-member advisory council was established through Session Law 2021-150 House Bill 890 with the goals of growing the spiritous liquor industry in the state, improving the state’s rank as a spiritous-liquor producing state, raising awareness of the industry and the quality of the products, developing a plan that identifies problems and constraints of the industry and offer advice and recommendations to the Commissioner of Agriculture. Members of the spiritous liquor industry, plus representatives of the N.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association, the N.C. Association of ABC Boards, the ABC Commission, and a selection by the Commissioner of Agriculture serve on the council. -aea-2