Arrest Made in Burglary Offenses in the Seventh District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary offenses that occurred in the Seventh District.

· Burglary Two of an Establishment/Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at approximately 3:45 am, the suspect entered an establishment in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast. Once inside, the suspect took property and keys to a vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 22011744

· Burglary Two of an Establishment: On Saturday, February 2, 2022, at approximately 5:20 am, the suspect entered an establishment in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 22016694

· Burglary One / Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at approximately 4:55 am, the suspect entered an occupied residence in the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 22018264

Burglary Two of an Establishment: On Monday, February 14, 2022, at approximately 9:35 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 4100 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 22021887

On Friday, February 18, 2022, 26 year-old Stephone Livingston, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.