DMV News You Can Use for January/February 2022

DC DMV Service Update: Walk-in service has returned to DC DMV for all Service Centers and Adjudication Services.
In recognition of Presidents’ Day, all DC DMV locations will be closed Saturday, February 19 and Monday, February 21. Regular business hours will resume Tuesday, February 22. Many of DC DMV's services will remain available online or via the agency's free mobile app.
