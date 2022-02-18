PARTAKE BREWING INVADES SUPER BOWL WEEKEND IN LOS ANGELES

Celebrating its US expansion as market demand for non-alcoholic beer continues to increase

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Partake Brewing, in partnership with Talent Resources Sports, answered the growing market demand for non-alcoholic beer during one of the biggest weekends in Los Angeles, Super Bowl LVI. Partake’s takeover included strategic activations with Bloomberg Live, Celebrity Sweat, and Sports Illustrated The Party – one of the weekend’s premier events catering to some of the biggest names in music, sports, and entertainment.

Partake recognized a great opportunity to raise awareness about its mission to prove that alcohol does not own good times and showcased that at these high-profile events in LA. Beer/cider is the largest segment of the no/low category, with no-alcohol beer projected to drive growth at more than +11% CAGR over the 2021-2025 forecast period and the US is driving this growth with the largest proportion of alcohol abstainers at 23%. (IWSR, 2021). Partake is capitalizing on this movement by transforming the non-alcoholic beer category and showing up in places that are usually reserved for alcohol. Consumers that are purchasing non-alcoholic beer are not just cutting back but rather are making it part of their beverage repertoire.

“Sponsoring these high-profile events on a weekend that’s typically associated with alcohol provided a great opportunity for Partake to disrupt the norm and really prove to consumers that alcohol doesn’t have a monopoly on good times,” says Fleming. “Taking a break from alcohol shouldn’t mean sacrificing the social connection that comes with it. Whether you abstain from alcohol, are cutting back, don’t want to deal with all the calories or just want to enjoy the great taste of beer without the consequences, Partake has everyone covered.”

The events kicked off with the integration of Partake at Bloomberg Live’s Power Players Summit at the iconic Sheats-Goldstein Residence where a panel of Fortune 500 CEOs discussed the game-changing shifts within the $600 billion-dollar sports industry. Partake founder and CEO Ted Fleming had the opportunity to share the story behind the successful Partake brand, its rapid expansion in the US market and the growing popularity of the non-alcoholic beer category with special guests including 2x NBA All-star and Serial Entrepreneur Baron Davis.

On Saturday morning, Partake demonstrated that a refreshing cold brew can have a place at a family-friendly, daytime sporting event as Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian, Anthony Anderson, hosted over 2,000 attendees at the Celebrity Sweat Charity Flag Football game at Pepperdine University. NFL Legend Doug Flutie and 7x NBA All-star Veteran Tracy McGrady battled to lead their celebrity teams to victory benefitting First Responders, Wounded Warriors, and other USO 501 © 3 Non-Profits. Players included Grammy Nominated artist Wale, Boxer Victor Ortiz, Diplo, Billy Blanks, Denver Broncos Jervonte Williams, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, the Gronkowski brothers and more.

On Saturday night Partake partied the night away at the legendary Sports Illustrated The Party. The event brought out the stars with guests including Ciara, Russell Wilson, Kevin Hart, Charlie Puth, Nyjah Huston, Olivia Culpo, Shaq, Winnie Harlow and more. As stars infiltrated Century City Park, a special guest DJ set by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon delighted guests alongside performances by EDM star Kygo and Billboard-charting artist Jack Harlow. The multi-million-dollar production created the ultimate interactive experience for introducing a wide range of VIPs to the world of non-alcoholic beer. In addition to an overwhelmingly positive response by LA natives, Partake also gained the attention of NFL Veteran & former Pittsburgh Steeler, Robert Golden.

“Talent Resources Sports was thrilled to have Partake Brewing as a partner of our big game weekend at the most culturally charged moment of the year,” says David Spencer, TRS Co-Founder. “The uniqueness of their product is a perfect fit for not only this market, but our clients as well. We are inherently disrupters and love working with brands with that same mindset. Partake is on a great trajectory to do great things.”

Partake is transforming the rapidly growing non-alcoholic beer category with its exceptional taste, low carb and calorie count (10-30 calories per can) and vegan all-natural ingredients. It is available in six great-tasting styles including Blonde, Pale, IPA, Dark, Red, and Peach Gose, as well as a variety of delicious seasonals.

Partake Brewing launched in the US in 2020 and is now available in more than 5,000 grocery and retail locations across the country such as Whole Foods, Total Wine & More, BevMo!, Vons, Pavilions, Albertsons, and Ralphs as well as online at www.drinkpartake.com.

More About Partake Brewing

At Partake, we’re on a mission to prove that alcohol doesn’t have a monopoly on good times. Taking a break from beer shouldn’t mean sacrificing the social connection that comes with it. Brewed by beer lovers for beer lovers, Partake is the non-alcoholic beer you can proudly drink on any occasion. Partake Brewing has become a leader in non-alcoholic beer in North America, as distribution continues to grow in major retailers across the Canada and the U.S. Partake is not only praised for its authentically crafted beer flavour, but its broad selection and game-changing low-calorie counts. Making more responsible decisions has never tasted this good, so raise a can of Partake and say “Cheers To Adulting”. For more information please visit www.drinkpartake.com