Street Volkswagen of Amarillo’s Marketing Department Receives Three American Advertising Awards
Street Volkswagen and Marketing Director, David Meraz receive three ADDY Awards at the AAF-Amarillo Awards Gala for their design work on “Dia De Los Vochitos.”
I am happy to have been recognized at the awards gala for the work we did on the “Dia De Los Vochitos” campaign,”AMARILLO, TEXAS, USA, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Street Volkswagen of Amarillo took home three American Adverting Awards (ADDYS) at the American Advertising Awards Gala hosted by the American Advertising Federation of Amarillo on Thursday, February 17, 2022. David Meraz, Marketing Director at Street Volkswagen received a Gold ADDY for Illustration, a Silver ADDY for Poster Design and a Silver ADDY for Card, Invitation or Announcement Design, all for the work created for the 8th Annual Volkswagen Car Show, “Dia De Los Vochitos.”
— David Meraz, Marketing Director
Each year, AAF-Amarillo and clubs throughout the country host the first tier of the American Advertising Awards which is open to all creatives. Winners of the competition receive either a Gold ADDY, a Silver ADDY or a Bronze ADDY for creative excellence in different categories. Gold ADDYS are forwarded to a District Competition, and winners from District are advanced to a National Competition. Silver and Bronze ADDYS may also advance to the next tier of the competition to be judged for a fee paid by the entrant.
“I am happy to have been recognized at the awards gala for the work we did on the “Dia De Los Vochitos” campaign,” Meraz said. “I alone cannot take all the credit because I have such great support from my employer and team at Street Volkswagen. Winning three ADDYS is unbelievable though because I’ve only ever won one before and the competition is always very tough.”
During the evening, Street Volkswagen of Amarillo and John Luciano were recognized and thanked again for their generous support of the AAF Central Region Conference held in Amarillo this past fall. Street Volkswagen of Amarillo was the presenting sponsor of the event which hosted clubs from the middle section of the US.
“It’s such an honor to be a part of such a great organization,” said Street Volkswagen of Amarillo Owner and General Manager, John Luciano. “The excitement in the room was phenomenal and watching such talented individuals and their work is always fun. Receiving three ADDYS this year is a dream come true.”
Street Volkswagen of Amarillo’s past awards with AAF-Amarillo include the Community Service Award, Outstanding Member Award and MOSAIC Award for David Meraz, the OJ Russell Award and Outstanding Member Award for John Luciano and Outstanding Member Award for Ashley Parks.
Street Volkswagen of Amarillo opened in Amarillo, Texas in 2013 and has since been a valuable corporate citizen in the Texas Panhandle. They provide support to area nonprofit organizations such as Family Support Services, Young Life, United Way, the High Plains Food Bank, AAF-Amarillo, the Chamber of Commerce, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, West Texas A&M University and many other organizations. For more information on Street Volkswagen of Amarillo please visit their website at www.streetvw.com or call them at 806.350.8999
