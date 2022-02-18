Indycar legend receives Sponsorship from Motorsports fan for the Daytona 500

The No.27 sponsored by Woodie's Wash Shack will be racing in the Daytona 500.

Jacques Villeneueve, driver of the #27 Hezeberg Engineering Systems Ford, poses for a photo on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida.