Indycar legend receives Sponsorship from Motorsports fan for the Daytona 500
Nascar and Indycar enthusiast Don Phillips steps up to sponsor Jacques Villeneuve for the Daytona 500.TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -- Tampa, FL
Don Phillips owner of Woodie's Wash Shack, a family-owned business, and longtime NASCAR and IndyCar enthusiast stepped up to sponsor Jacques Villeneuve No.27 for the Great American race at the last minute.
Phillips was actually already in Daytona meeting the Allison Brothers family to purchase the Marty Robbins 1969 Daytona Charger when he received a phone call from one of his friends, AMGSport president, Charles Broadhurst.
“I really just called him to catch up, but after telling me the story of the 69 Charger, I thought what the heck and just threw it out to him,” Broadhurst said.
Phillips jumped at the opportunity to be a part of racing history, especially at the Daytona 500.
In a matter of minutes, the deal had been worked out.
“This is a lifelong dream. I love NASCAR and IndyCar. We already sponsor the St. Pete Grand Prix, so to be a part of this great story with Jacques at age 50 qualifying for the Daytona 500 is really a special moment. It's great that a nationally recognized brand like Woodie's has a chance to be featured during the Daytona 500, but to me, it's about supporting the dreams of fans and racers everywhere whether you are 5 or 50” said Philips.
Josh Raume said, “I watched Jacques in F1 as a kid in Karting... to have him driving our car in the Daytona 500 is completely surreal and to have made it on time I can't believe it.”
Jacques said, “Making the field for the Daytona 500 is a dream come true. I will add it to my special room with the Indy 500 and F1 championship. It was a big risk to come with a new small team from Europe and it paid off. Let’s go racing.”
Woodie's prides itself on being a throwback to the surf culture of the 1960s and wants to make a difference however small or in this case big that may be.
Woodie’s mission is to make a difference in the lives of others by creating an oasis of EPIC amounts of courtesy, clean, fun, and opportunity. By providing exceptional customer service, the best technology in the industry, and a unique membership program, Woodie’s creates the best experience in the bay!
About Woodie’s Wash Shack - It’s no secret that our car wash facilities are classy, sparkling clean, and well-designed. But do you know the rest of the story? We are inspired by the surf culture of the 1960s, which is where our Woodie Surf Wagon Icon comes from! Driving into one of our facilities will take you to a tropical locale as you hear the sounds of Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney, and the Beach Boys. You’ll smell coconut and feel the waves and the sun as you cruise through our tunnel. Woodie’s Mission is to make a difference in the lives of others by creating an oasis of EPIC amounts of courtesy, clean, fun, and opportunity. By providing exceptional customer service, the best technology in the industry, and a unique membership program, we are creating the best experience in the bay. https://www.woodieswash.com/
About AMGsport (AMG) - Located in Tampa, our growing firm delivers turnkey Advertising, Marketing, and Public Relations solutions for well-known global brands and SMBs across a wide spectrum of verticals. AMG staff have decades of experience delivering for clients and ensuring each brand or business is matched with an advertising partner who will deliver on their word. Find them at: https://amgsport.com/
About Reaume Brothers Racing - The RBR Foundation was formed out of the desire to create a deeper level of meaning behind our business. We believe we have been gifted with a powerful platform and our aspiration is to utilize our reach to help make the world a better place by informing our fans about foundations and nonprofits that they may have never heard of or have been informed of.We are continually aligning ourselves with like-minded charities and nonprofit organizations to support them in achieving their goals and give them another outlet of exposure. In the past, we have leveraged our platform by donating branding space on our race trucks to help raise both awareness and support of causes such as Fraxa (Fragile X), AADA (Anxiety and Depression Association of America), The Wounded Blue (Honoring Wounded Police Officers), MBSF (Motorsports Brain and Spine Foundation), etc. Find them at: https://www.reaumebrothersracing.com/?v=7516fd43adaa
About Team Hezeberg Powered By Reaume Brothers Racing - Team Hezeberg Powered By Reaume Brothers Racing is a European-American professional stock car racing team that currently competes in the NASCAR Cup Series, and will field the No. 27 Ford Mustang part-time in the cup series. They will also race in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series with drivers Loris Hezemans, and Jacques Villeneuve.
About Jacques Villeneuve - Jacques Joseph Charles Villeneuve OQ is a Canadian professional racing driver and amateur musician who won the 1997 Formula One World Championship with Williams. In addition to Formula One (F1) he has competed in various other forms of motor racing, winning the 1995 Indianapolis 500 and the 1995 PPG Indy Car World Series. He is the son of former Ferrari racing driver Gilles Villeneuve. He competes part-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving the No. 27 Ford Mustang for Team Hezeberg.
Charles Broadhurst
American Media Group
+19092247676 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn