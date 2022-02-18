Submit Release
Webinar: Student Daily Attendance Reporting Process and Requirements

The Maine Department of Education Data Team is pleased to announce that Student Daily Attendance data reporting is now fully functional in Synergy and NEO. We are holding a webinar to cover the new student daily attendance reporting process and requirements on February 28th, 2022 at 10AM. To participate please follow the Join Live link at the time of the webinar.

Please see our following Student Daily Attendance guidance documents:

Synergy

NEO Student Reports

NEO Student Daily Attendance Reports Instructional Video

