K-12 School Security Guide Suite Now Available to Schools

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) School Safety Task Force has released the K-12 School Security Guide Suite, a set of products designed to inform safety and physical security planning for kindergarten through grade 12 schools across the United States.

Developed in partnership with the RAND Corporation, the K-12 School Security Guide Suite is comprised of the CISA K-12 School Security Guide (3rd Edition) and accompanying School Security Assessment Tool (SSAT). The Guide and SSAT provide a comprehensive doctrine and methodology to assist schools in conducting more robust vulnerability assessments and implementing layered physical security elements across K–12 districts and campuses. Both products are available on CISA.gov and are designed to support school communities in strengthening their protection and mitigation capabilities against the range of targeted violence and crime-related threats they might face.

Specifically, the K-12 School Security Guide Suite includes:

CISA K-12 School Security Guide, 3 rd Ed. – The 3 rd Edition of the K-12 School Security Guide is designed to help education agencies across the United States adopt a systems-based approach to the planning and implementation of layered physical security in schools. Additionally, the Guide demonstrates how taking a systems-based approach to layered physical security can help schools create safe and secure learning environments without asking staff members to become security experts.

– The 3 Edition of the K-12 School Security Guide is designed to help education agencies across the United States adopt a systems-based approach to the planning and implementation of layered physical security in schools. Additionally, the Guide demonstrates how taking a systems-based approach to layered physical security can help schools create safe and secure learning environments without asking staff members to become security experts. CISA School Security Assessment Tool (SSAT) – The K-12 School Security Assessment Tool (SSAT) was developed to help schools create safe and secure learning environments. The SSAT incorporates school context and applies the systems-based approach described in the 3rd edition of CISA’s K-12 School Security Guide, to improve a school’s physical security. The SSAT and 3 rd Edition of the Guide build on the prior second editions of both documents.

– The K-12 School Security Assessment Tool (SSAT) was developed to help schools create safe and secure learning environments. The SSAT incorporates school context and applies the systems-based approach described in the 3rd edition of CISA’s K-12 School Security Guide, to improve a school’s physical security. The SSAT and 3 Edition of the Guide build on the prior second editions of both documents. CISA School Security Assessment Tool (SSAT) User Guide – The User Guide is intended to help users of the K-12 School Security Assessment Tool (SSAT) understand the purpose of the tool, how to use the tool, and how to interpret assessment results. It serves as a 101-introduction to the SSAT.

– The User Guide is intended to help users of the K-12 School Security Assessment Tool (SSAT) understand the purpose of the tool, how to use the tool, and how to interpret assessment results. It serves as a 101-introduction to the SSAT. CISA School Security Assessment Tool (SSAT) Technical Appendix – The Technical Appendix is intended to provide users of the K-12 School Security Assessment Tool (SSAT) with a detailed understanding of the creation, operation, and functionality of the SSAT.

The release of the K-12 School Security Guide Suite marks an important milestone in CISA’s continued efforts to advance safe, secure, and resilient schools, and to keep our Nation’s students safe. We hope you find these products to be useful, actionable, and valuable in supporting your school safety efforts, while at the same time preserving the broader educational mission of your institutions.

To access the Guide and SSAT, please visit https://www.cisa.gov/k-12-school-security-guide.