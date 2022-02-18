CGU Limited (“CGU”) Investment in XDAO Paves the Way for League’s Collective Transactions

Crypto Gaming United XDAO

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- CGU members can now use their own DAO to purchase NFTs and other assets and to support projects in the CGU ecosystem – all thanks to an investment made by CGU into XDAO , the bespoke provider of ultra-secure ultra-simple DAO utility for business clients.Having launched its product alpha in November 2021, XDAO’s framework platform, with almost $80 million assets under management, offers point and click functionality for DAO creation, taking all the complexity and routine decision-making out of the process of establishing a DAO for an organization. With just a few clicks, business customers can link wallets, assign voting rights, and set up distributions. XDAO passed two security audits and is trusted by some of the largest names in the blockchain industry such as Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, NEAR Foundation, Optimism and HECO Chain.CGU’s investment adapts the XDAO platform for league uses. First and foremost, players can now pool their play-to-earn wages in order to acquire costly NFTs, which can be used collectively, which is important as some metaverse games require increasingly more expensive upfront costs to buy assets. Since XDAO is a multichain protocol running on 12 blockchains – and that number continues to grow – it can also be used to make projects in the CGU ecosystem available for investment by league members.“CGU’s goal is to constantly increase the number of services available to our league members, and XDAO is a perfect investment and partner to make DAO capabilities available to our rapidly growing community,” said Sergei Sergienko, CGU co-founder.XDAO is one of the fastest growing platforms in history of DAO platforms, having grown by a factor of 780 since it started accepting assets three months ago. Not only can NFTs be an asset on XDAO, buying NFTs for the purpose of setting up clans or game communities has been a major driving factor in assets being contributed to XDAO.“We are very happy to announce CGU’s investment, as using XDAO for the purposes of gaming leagues or collective gaming activities is a major trend on our platform, and we are thrilled to have a front row seat view of what features the world’s largest play-to-earn league would seek to emphasize in our product stack,” said Vladislav Shavlidze, XDAO CEO and co-founder.CGU is a leader in the metaverse play-to-earn market, which is a fast-growing segment of the US$2 trillion international online gaming market. Since its launch in October 2021, CGU has built a community of 100,000 members via its Discord channel , making it the largest play-to-earn guild. CGU players make money by earning NFT assets in metaverse, with an option to sell them, trade them, cash them out for fiat, or, now with XDAO, pool them or invest them. These members are primarily based in developing countries, where play-to-earn offers an empowering alternative to social ills such as unemployment and lack of opportunity.CGU is aiming to employ 1,000,000 people via its play-to-earn platform by 2024, with core markets being the Philippines, Russian Federation, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Zambia, Myanmar, South Africa, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Lebanon, Fiji and Papua New Guinea.About Crypto Gaming UnitedCrypto Gaming United (CGU) is a Singapore -based crypto workforce development company [KT – don’t’ want to limit ourselves just to games] that brings people from developing countries together to build a new metaverse economy and earn a sustainable income, while learning new digital skills and engaging with the global blockchain gaming community. By providing an innovative and comprehensive solution to gaming access for more players, CGU is able to provide income, education and value opportunities for thousands of skilled workers in developing countries. For more visit http://cgu.io About XDAOBased in Singapore, XDAO is a DAO framework company, offering effective and convenient tools for companies to deploy DeFi services. With XDAO products, business customers could create a DAO, deposit crypto assets, manage them by voting and directly interact with DeFi protocols. All XDAO products are developed with the same philosophy in mind: they are modular, based on gasless off-chain voting, and use XDAO Connect Bridge to interact with DeFi protocols. XDAO makes money by selling premium services to their clients via XDAO tokens. For more details please visit: http://XDAO.app

