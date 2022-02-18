Submit Release
News Search

There were 681 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,446 in the last 365 days.

Public Health Officials Announce 20,896 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease Over the Past Week

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 20,896 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including an increase of 417 deaths since February 11, 2022. 

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,013,709 cases, including 32,299 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.  The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.  Since February 11, 2022, laboratories have reported 884,390 specimens for a total of 53,621,982.  As of last night, 1,590 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 303 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. 

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 11-17, 2022 is 2.4%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 11- 17, 2022 is 3.1%. 

Due to decreased demand at the state community-based testing sites (CBTS) and the availability of free at-home COVID-19 tests, the state testing locations will now be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays beginning this weekend.  Locations previously open on Sundays will be closed this Sunday.  The hours of operation at the locations will remain the same and can be found on the IDPH website COVID-19 testing page.  We have seen an 87% drop in testing across the 10 state CBTS locations from the first of the year until now, and most locations are averaging fewer than 500 tests a week.  To order free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government, go to covidtests.gov.      

A total of 20,971,401 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 20,003 doses.  Since February 11, 2022, 140,021 doses were reported administered in Illinois.  Of Illinois' total population, almost 76% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 67% of Illinois' total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 48% boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).   

All data are provisional and will change.  Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html

Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic.  To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.  

You just read:

Public Health Officials Announce 20,896 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease Over the Past Week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.