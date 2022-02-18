Governor Mills Signs Bills Into Law
News Provided By
February 18, 2022, 19:19 GMT
Governor Janet Mills 1 State House Station Augusta, ME 04333 207-287-3531
You just read:
Governor Mills Signs Bills Into Law
News Provided By
February 18, 2022, 19:19 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
Mills Administration, Public Advocate Applaud PUC Approval of Utility Bill Credit to 90,000 Low-Income Maine Households
At University of Maine Farmington, Governor Mills Highlights Investments to Expand Child Care in Maine, Increase Pay for ...View All Stories From This Source