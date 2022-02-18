Submit Release
News Search

There were 439 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,185 in the last 365 days.

360 Health Services Announces the Delivery of 1 Million Covid Home Tests to the State of North Dakota

ND Dept of Health Chief of Outreach and Response Nicole Weigel shown with Covid tests as they arrive from 360 Health Services.

ND Dept of Health Chief of Outreach and Response Nicole Weigel is shown with portion of 1 million Covid tests arriving from 360 Health Services.

Delivery is part of the North Dakota Dept. of Health's statewide rollout of free Covid-19 tests

360 Health Services was able to quickly respond, and we were able to roll out tests statewide, further empowering North Dakotans to make informed decisions for work, travel, and events.”
— NDDoH Chief of Outreach and Response, Nicole Weigel
BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 360 Health Services is proud to announce that the Company’s distribution centers will soon complete the delivery of 1 million COVID-19 home tests to the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH), which will offer free test kits to its residents. 360 Health Services provides medical and testing supplies to a nationwide network of government, health care, education and commercial clients.

“Making at-home COVID-19 tests available to North Dakotans is an important aspect of our on-going service to the state,” said NDDoH Chief of Outreach and Response, Nicole Weigel. “360 Health Services was able to quickly respond, and we were able to roll out tests statewide, further empowering North Dakotans to make informed decisions for work, travel, and events.”

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, 360 Health Services maintains an extensive stock of home and professional rapid antigen tests ready for direct deployment from its three distribution locations in Florida and Illinois. In addition to the State of North Dakota, 360 Health Services has also been a provider of test kits, masks and medical supplies to other large-scale clients including federal government agencies, states, counties and municipalities.

“Our clients rely on us to deliver quick, accurate fulfillment of their large and small orders of critical medical supplies and equipment,” said Nicholas Pape, 360 Health Services chief executive officer. “360 Health Services is proud to have a strong, multi-location distribution network and a secure and stable supply of high-demand products so that we can meet the expanding needs of our clients, such as the successful delivery of one million tests to the State of North Dakota.”

Nicholas Pape
360 Health Services
nicholas@360healthsvc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

360 Health Services Announces the Delivery of 1 Million Covid Home Tests to the State of North Dakota

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.