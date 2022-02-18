Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on March 1 and March 22, 2022

MARYLAND, February 18 - For Immediate Release: Friday, February 18, 2022

The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced during the Feb. 15, 2022 Council meeting:

March 1, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.

The deadline to sign up to speak is February 28 at 5 p.m.

Special Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Department of Health and Human Services - $5,403,397 for Immunization and Vaccines for Children Grant (Source of Funds: State Funds)

March 22, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.

The deadline to sign up to speak is March 21 at 5 p.m.

Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 22-01, Antenna on Existing Structure - Use Standards, would reduce the setback for Antenna on Existing Structure from 60 feet to 30 feet

Please note that the public hearing date for ZTA 22-01 has changed from March 15 to March 22.

A full list of upcoming public hearings is available at https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/calendar.html.

Additional documents are available at www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council.

NOTE: During the Covid-19 state of emergency, the public is not able to be physically present in the Council Hearing Room. Residents who would like to call in to testify at a Council public hearing need to preregister on the Council's web page at https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/calendar.html. Once the public hearing sign up request form is submitted and the public hearing list is created, individuals will receive separate confirmation notifications that include the appropriate link to use or phone number to call for the public hearing.

Community members also have the option to provide audio, video and written testimony to the Council using a recently developed online testimony form on the Council's web page which can be found at https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/COUNCIL/PHSignUp.html. The testimony provided with the online option carries the same weight as testimony given at a public hearing. Councilmembers consider all comments as part of their deliberations.

Comments and suggestions are welcome online at http://tinyurl.com/zrbwh5v; via email at county.council@montgomerycountymd.gov; by sending regular mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850. For information or to express an opinion call 240-777-7900.

The meeting will be televised live by County Cable Montgomery (CCM) on Xfinity channels 6 and 996, RCN channels 6 and 1056; and FiOS channel 30. Also available live via streaming through the Council website at http://tinyurl.com/z9982v8, Facebook Live (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil or @ConcejodelCondadodeMontgomery), or YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD).

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. The current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review can be viewed at: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/COUNCIL/ondemand/index.html.

The Council and committees are meeting via Zoom because of ongoing construction and technology upgrades in the Council's Hearing Room and the inability to conduct meetings in a socially distant way in other areas of the Council Office Building with television broadcast capacity. Councilmembers continue to hold meetings in their offices by appointment.