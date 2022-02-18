Submit Release
Parsley Bridge over I-80 reopens after bridge hit

CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Parsley Boulevard bridge over Interstate 80 is now reopened to traffic under a 22 ton weight limit. 

On the night of February 8th, large construction equipment collided with the Parsley structure over I-80, bending part of the outside girder. 

After being evaluated by WYDOT bridge engineers, the bridge has been restricted to vehicles of 22 tons or less. No oversized or overweight loads will be permitted to use the Parsley structure. 

Due to the bridge damage, the northbound lane of Parsley Blvd. is closed. Traffic will alternate on the southbound lane. Motorists should stay alert and obey all traffic control in the area, including the traffic signal for the single-lane portion. Please follow detours for those who exceed the weight restriction. 

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has a project in place this spring to remove the existing bridge and replace it with one with higher vertical clearance. The bridge will remain closed throughout the bridge replacement.  

Parsley Bridge over I-80 reopens after bridge hit

