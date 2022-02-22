Veterans Benefits Lawyers, Gang & Associates, featured in New Jersey Lawyer magazine
Gang & Associates specializes in handling, hard-to-prove veteran disability cases
Our knowledge is our most valuable asset, and we strive to reach as many veterans as possible.”UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gang & Associates attorneys were featured in the February 2022 edition of New Jersey Lawyer magazine, which was dedicated to Military Law and Veterans Affairs. Firm founder and managing partner, Eric A. Gang, published an article entitled, “Proving VA Disability Compensation Eligibility for Camp Lejeune Veterans with Non-Presumptive Diseases.” In addition, attorney Nebojsa Zlatanovic published an article entitled, “Mefloquine: Health Concerns and VA Disability Claims.”
In Gang’s article, he addressed the background of the water contamination at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina and the chemicals found in the water. He addressed the legal presumptions applicable to toxic exposure at Camp Lejeune and how to prove service connection for illnesses that are not on the presumptive list for Camp Lejeune.
Zlatanovic addressed the health issues concerning the anti-malarial drug, Mefloquine. He addressed its contemporary use and the various adverse health consequences of its use. Specifically, attorney Zlatanovic, who is a former Chair of the New Jersey Bar Association’s Military and Veterans Affairs Section, explained how the adverse consequences of Mefloquine could serve as the foundation for a claim for VA service-connected compensation. Zlatanovic also called on the VA to adopt a policy conceding Mefloquine exposure and to engage with the Department of Defense to study the long-term effects of Mefloquine exposure.
About Gang & Associates
We are a premier Veteran Disability Law Firm that has represented more than 1,000 appeals at the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims and has recovered millions of dollars on behalf of disabled veterans. Gang & Associates maintains a singular focus on veterans' benefits issues. We represent U.S. veterans who have diminished work capacity due to injuries and medical conditions resulting from their service with a particular focus on PTSD and TDIU matters. Specializing in complex cases, we serve clientele living anywhere in the world.
