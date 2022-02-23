Submit Release
SISCO (Security Identification Systems Corporation) – Adds SaaS Model FAST-PASS 7 Visitor Management to its Offerings

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, US, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Security Identification Systems Corporation – SISCO, makers of world-class visitor management systems, now offers a SaaS version of its FAST-PASS 7 software using Microsoft Azure computing services.

SaaS, software as a service, is a model where software is licensed on a subscription basis and is centrally hosted, usually in the Cloud. The software maker hosts and maintains the servers (or contracts with a hosting specialist), databases, and the code that makes up an application. The application is accessed from any device with an internet connection and a web browser. Customers are freed from complex software and hardware management, and SaaS improves accessibility, scalability, and reliability while minimizing overhead and maintenance costs.

“The Software as a Service (SAAS) market has been growing and is expected to exceed $305 Billion by 2026. As more companies adopt the use of the internet for common applications- email, calendaring, and office tools–– more customers are asking for this option. This is a natural progression for our software offering, said Greg Ruhl, President of SISCO. He added, “we still provide the other platform for those organizations that have requirements that prevent them from adopting SaaS.”

For the FAST-PASS 7 visitor management system by SISCO, the choice of platforms is now: On-Premise, or Software as a Service (SaaS).

About SISCO Corp. (Security Identification Systems Corporation):

Since 1994, SISCO has been dedicated to developing best-in-class Visitor Management solutions for credentialing and tracking people. SISCO provides world-class security products and services that use state-of-the-art technologies and are compliant with the latest legislation for the ever-changing business environment. SISCO provides visitor management solutions to public and private companies and organizations including, hospitals, universities, school systems, federal and local government agencies, cruise lines, and others who depend on SISCO’s technology to achieve security controls while maintaining a high level of efficiency and reliability.

To learn more, please visit: http://www.siscocorp.com/ or call 561.691.0050

Michael Lourie
SISCO Corp.
+1 310-403-2699
mlourie@siscocorp.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

