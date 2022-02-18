iDrive Logistics Adds 300,000 square feet to its iDrive Fulfillment Network in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

We know we will have an impact in helping iDrive Fulfillment grow and are thrilled to be a part of the journey.” — Brian Antar

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iDrive Logistics has announced today that it has reached an agreement with Shipmate Fulfillment in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to add their 300,000 sq. ft. facility to the iDrive Fulfillment Network. This acquisition is key to iDrive Fulfillment’s march towards 30-million square-feet in North America within the next 24 months.

Shipmate Fulfillment attracted iDrive’s attention due to its team’s ability to adapt to a rapidly changing environment within eCommerce, as well as their experience serving a vast array of customers across many different product categories. With decades of warehousing experience, the second-generation family business attributes its success to its customer centric focus and experienced team. This facility offers a plethora of services from parcel fulfillment to LTL/FTL freight distribution and have expansive kitting and bundling capabilities.

Brain Antar, Founder and CEO of Shipmate Fulfillment said, "We are very excited to join iDrive Fulfillment because it enables us to grow and access the vast resources and network of the iDrive community.”

iDrive brings decades of Logistics, Fulfillment, and Supply Chain Management experience to this new acquisition, as well as significant technology innovations, such as ShipCaddie TWMS, the first transportation and warehouse management system on the market. ShipCaddie TWMS and iDrive’s other technologies will provide Shipmate Fulfillment customers with added efficiencies and information to equip the team with tools to fuel future growth and expansion. This technology will also grant the warehouse management team more time and resources to focus on their customers.

Jake Wertner, Executive Vice President of iDrive Fulfillment noted that, “We were drawn to Shipmate with their experience and the way they had run their business for so long. We see a lot of future success together in this space and will continue to be aggressive on the acquisition front.”

Brian concluded, “We know we will have an impact in helping iDrive Fulfillment grow and are thrilled to be a part of the journey.”

The transition from Shipmate Fulfillment to iDrive Fulfillment is effective immediately. In the coming days, clients will begin to see the benefits of being part of the larger iDrive Fulfillment network.



About iDrive Logistics

Based in Utah’s Silicon slopes, software company iDrive Logistics was founded in 2008 by former parcel carrier executives on a mission to utilize technology to positively impact financial and operational performance of shippers, regardless of size. They accomplish their mission through a new, seamless SaaS transportation and warehouse management system (TWMS), that sets a new standard in enabling supply chain professionals to better track and manage the movement of their products. iDrive leads the charge to implement AI to allow shippers to make better informed decisions and offers contract optimization services utilizing their technology. Along with software, iDrive also owns iDrive Fulfillment, which currently owns one million square feet of fulfillment space and is expected to grow to 30 million square feet in North America within the next 24 to 36 months through mergers and acquisitions. Through all of their offerings, iDrive Logistics has managed billions of dollars of small parcel shipping. Their future plans also include expansion into the LTL, TL, and ocean freight spaces.