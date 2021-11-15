iDrive Logistics announced that it has reached an agreement with Product Fulfillment Solutions to add their 305,000 sq. ft. to the iDrive Fulfillment Network.

LEHI, UTAH, USA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iDrive Logistics Adds 305,000 Sq. Ft. to its iDrive Fulfillment Network in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Springdale, Ohio.

Lehi, UT. iDrive Logistics announced today that it has reached an agreement with Product Fulfillment Solutions, with facilities in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Springdale, Ohio, to add their 305,000 sq. ft. to the iDrive Fulfillment Network. This acquisition is key to iDrive Fulfillment’s march to grow to 30 million square feet in North America within the next 24 months.

Robyn Brunscher, President of iDrive Fulfillment stated, “When like-minded influencers, like the executives at Product Fulfillment Solutions and iDrive Logistics, see an opportunity to make a monumental difference for our customers, the “why and how” becomes our collective passion and working together becomes the next natural step!”

As for Product Fulfillment Solutions, Bill Coy, Co-founder and CFO reflected, “We have worked tirelessly to build a company that we are confident serves our clients in a way no one else can. We now have the ability to fit the needs of virtually any client as a result. If we don't do it or don’t have it, we adapt quickly to make it happen. It was important for us to leverage the advantages of a larger entity without losing the excellence we have worked so hard to create. We found that iDrive Fulfillment offered us the benefits of a larger network and a commitment to excellence that aligns with ours. We are delighted to be a part of the network and look forward to a long association.”

iDrive brings decades of Logistics, Fulfillment, and Supply Chain Management experience to Product Fulfillment Solutions, as well as significant technology innovations, such as ShipCaddie TWMS, the first transportation and warehouse management system on the market.

ShipCaddie TWMS and iDrive’s other technology will provide Product Fulfillment Solutions’ customers with efficiencies and information to which they have never before had access to. This technology will also free up the warehouse management team to focus on their customers.

The transition from Product Fulfillment Solutions to iDrive Fulfillment is effective immediately. In the coming days, clients will see new signage on the building and all correspondence will be from iDrive Fulfillment.

About iDrive Logistics

Based in Utah’s Silicon Slopes, intelligence and technology company iDrive Logistics was founded in 2008 by former parcel carrier executives on a mission to utilize technology to positively impact financial and operational performance of shippers, regardless of size. They accomplish their mission through a new, seamless SaaS transportation and warehouse management system (TWMS), that sets a new standard in enabling supply chain professionals to better track and manage the movement of their products. iDrive leads the charge to implement AI to allow shippers to make better informed shipping decisions. Along with AI technology, iDrive utilizes optimization technology, providing its clients with the intelligence to understand to better understand the nuances of their overall shipping program. Along with software, iDrive also owns iDrive Fulfillment, which currently owns one million square feet of fulfillment space and is expected to grow to 30 million square feet in North America within the next 24 to 36 months through mergers and acquisitions. Through all of their offerings, iDrive Logistics has managed billions of dollars of small parcel shipping. Their future plans also include expansion into the LTL, TL, and ocean freight spaces.