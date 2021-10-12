iDrive Logistics Adds 51,000 Sq. Ft. to its iDrive Fulfillment Network in Kansas City, Missouri.

iDrive Logistics's agreement with Logic Warehouse is key to iDrive Fulfillment's march to grow 30 million square feet in North America in the next 24 months.

This partnership was a perfect and strategic fit for everyone.” — Kyle Davis, Managing Partner of Logic Warehouse

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iDrive Logistics announced today that it has reached an agreement with Logic Warehouse in Kansas City, Missouri, to add their 51k sq. ft. facility to the iDrive Fulfillment Network. This acquisition is key to iDrive Fulfillment’s march to grow to 30 million square feet in North America within the next 24 months.

“Logic Warehouse is a fresh and extraordinary company that immediately attracted iDrive’s attention,” said Robyn Brunscher, President of iDrive Fulfillment.

iDrive brings decades of Logistics, Fulfillment, and Supply Chain Management experience to Logic Warehouse, as well as significant technology innovations, such as ShipCaddie TWMS, the first transportation and warehouse management system on the market.

Kyle Davis, Managing Partner at Logic stated that “In meeting the iDrive Team and learning more about their knowledge and extensive experience in Logistics, in addition to the technology they have developed and how they manage both vendor and customer relationships, this partnership was a perfect and strategic fit for everyone.”

ShipCaddie TWMS and iDrive’s other technology will provide Logic’s customers with efficiencies and information to which they have never before had access to. This technology will also free the warehouse management team up to focus on their customers.

Brunscher also noted that “Logic has an amazing leadership team and Kansas City is an incredibly passionate supply chain community.”

Davis concluded, “Our long-term vision for our Kansas City warehouse was to expand nationally into strategic regional areas. This partnership in joining the iDrive Fulfillment Network enables that offering for our customers immediately in addition to partnering with an extraordinary company.”

The transition from Logic Warehouse to iDrive Fulfillment is effective immediately. In the coming days, clients will see new signage on the building and all correspondence will be from iDrive Fulfillment.

About iDrive Logistics

Based in Utah’s Silicon Slopes, software company iDrive Logistics was founded in 2008 by former parcel carrier executives on a mission to utilize technology to positively impact the financial and operational performance of shippers, regardless of size. They accomplish their mission through a new, seamless SaaS transportation and warehouse management system (TWMS), that sets a new standard in enabling supply chain professionals to better track and manage the movement of their products. iDrive leads the charge to implement AI to allow shippers to make better-informed decisions and offers contract optimization services utilizing their technology. Along with software, iDrive also owns iDrive Fulfillment, which currently owns one million square feet of fulfillment space and is expected to grow to 30 million square feet in North America within the next 24 to 36 months through mergers and acquisitions. Through all of their offerings, iDrive Logistics has managed billions of dollars of small parcel shipping. Their future plans also include expansion into the LTL, TL, and ocean freight spaces.