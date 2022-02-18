Iowa DOT accepting applications through April 8 for Volkswagen Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust funding program

AMES, Iowa – Feb. 18, 2022 – The Iowa Department of Transportation is now accepting grant applications for the Volkswagen Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust funding program.

The program will offer $1.1 million for Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Supply Equipment. Applications will be accepted for two project types. A total of $950,000 will be available for publicly accessible Direct Current (DC) Fast Charger Corridor sites along I-29 and will help to fill in gaps in the developing charging equipment infrastructure network. In addition to filling the gaps along I-29, the U.S. 20, U.S. 34, and U.S. 61 corridors have been identified as secondary corridors eligible for funding under this program. The remaining $150,000 offered in this program will fund applications for conveniently located and publicly accessible Level 2 Community Charging sites across the state. The ZEV Supply Equipment program is available to a wide variety of applicants including for-profit businesses, incorporated non-profit organizations, government agencies of all types, and metropolitan or regional transportation planning organizations. All projects shall meet the site and equipment requirements for each project type listed in the program guidance, as applicable.

ZEV Supply Equipment Project Type Funding Available Type 1 – Direct Current (DC) Fast Charger Corridor sites $950,000 Type 2 – Level 2 Community Charging sites $150,000 TOTAL $1,100,000

In 2016, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) filed a complaint alleging Volkswagen violated the Clean Air Act with the sale of motor vehicles between 2009 and 2016 equipped with “defeat devices” designed to perform differently during normal vehicle operation than during emissions tests. This meant that vehicles exceeded the EPA compliant levels of nitrogen oxides during normal use. Volkswagen agreed to settle some of the allegations with the creation of an Environmental Mitigation Trust (Trust) to fund strategies that will reduce the emission of nitrogen oxides. Iowa has received approximately $21 million in Trust funds for mitigation projects with the majority already being distributed through two previous application rounds for ZEV as well as other competitive application programs over the last several years.

To learn more about these funding opportunities and how to apply, visit the program website at https://www.iowadot.gov/vwsettlement. Questions must be submitted in writing via email to vwsettlement@iowadot.us and responses will be posted on the website for all applicants to review. Completed applications must be received by 5 p.m. CST, April 8, 2022.

The Volkswagen Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust program is unrelated to the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, a part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Contact: vwsettlement@iowadot.us