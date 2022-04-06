Cristian Blei 'The Power of Colors and Shapes'

The Pearl

The Pearl

The Hierophant

The Hierophant

Dream

Dream

Cristian Blei started drawing and painting at a very young age, fascinated by the power of colors and shapes like a magical thing.

'Paintings focus on the perspective of the vision of a mystical, timeless, and metamorphose space in which emotion and dream meet.'”
— Cristian Blei

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cristian Blei is a Romanian contemporary visual artist, b. in 1974 in Bucharest, from a family of visual artists. He started drawing and painting at a very young age, fascinated by the power of colors and shapes like a magical thing. Having come from a family of visual artists, the plastic language became very familiar to him from an early age, later unambiguously determining his path to the artistic field. The years of apprenticeship in his father's studio had a strong imprint on him before he developed his own vision and style. As a technique, he mainly uses oil paint in successive layers, using any pleasant accident of colors on the canvas, integrating it as part of the play of shapes.

"I consider myself a visual explorer of the mystery of life, of the mystery of being. Developing my polysemantic nonfigurative language, my paintings focus on the perspective of the vision of a mystical, timeless, and metamorphose space in which emotion and dream meet."

Cristian Blei was featured in the most recent issue of ArtTour International Magazine www.arttourinternational.com
To learn more about this artist please visit https://cristianblei.com/

