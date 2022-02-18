Ms. Illinois International Forms Strategic Alliance with Dr. Robert Renteria
by Fran BriggsCHICAGO, IL, USA, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the rise in suicide rates, Dr. Robert Renteria and Mariela Narvaez have formed an alliance to address suicide prevention education, Renteria’s publicist announced today.
“It’s important to partner with those who are serving the community and share core values with Barrio,” stated Dr. Robert Renteria, a world-renowned author, activist and speaker. “Mariela is not just a model, she is a role model. Together we can expand our reach, educate, and help stop this vicious cycle of suicide.”
Although Mariela Narvaez is an established actress, author, and speaker, she says she first served the community in the barrio without a crown. As the reigning Ms. Illinois International, she chose suicide prevention as her platform. In this capacity, she trains, educates, and guides people before they get to their most vulnerable moment.
Renteria and Narvaez will work to identify and eliminate suicide propensities through public speaking, trainings, and appearances.
"The suicide rate increases every year. It has never been more alarming — or prevalent," stated Fran Briggs, Publicist to Dr. Robert Renteria. "Mariela and Dr. Renteria are prevention specialists who teach their audiences proactive strategies designed to decrease the risk."
Mariela Narvaez shares a unique position regarding the topic. She says she attempted to take her own life seven years ago, and one of her nephews recently lost his life to suicide.
“I want to help stop more than one million attempts of suicide each year," she explained. "Partnering with Dr. Renteria assists in delivering innovative solutions and making that goal possible."
ABOUT DR. ROBERT RENTERIA
Dr. Robert Renteria is a suicide prevention specialist, civic leader, and spokesman for From the Barrio Foundation is a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organization based in Aurora, IL. From the Barrio Foundation donates academic and faith-inspired curricula which address social and emotional learning (SEL). The program helps children across the globe with their critical thinking skills and bridges the gap in their education. For more information including how you can book Dr. Renteria and Mariela Narvaez, visit www.fromthebarrio.com or call 312.933.5619.
ABOUT MARIELA NARVAEZ
Mariela Narvaez was crowned Ms. Illinois International in 2021. Her platform was suicide prevention. Today she trains, teaches, and inspires on the topic. She is also a writer, published author, and actress. Mariela graduated magna cum laude with a B.A. in Creative Writing from the University of Texas at El Paso. Mariela also has hundreds of hours in psychology coursework. She earned her M.S. in Bilingual Speech Language Pathology from the University of Texas, El Paso (UTEP). She has certifications in Energy/Spiritual Healing in Reiki, Pranic Healing, Mediumship, Psychology, Parapsychology, and Spiritual Life Coaching. Mariela has three amazing children. They are Seth, Sienna, and Syler: The Trinity. She is also the twin sister of sports journalist and host of Acceso Deportivo, Mariana Narvaez. For additional information, please visit www.marielanarvaez.com
