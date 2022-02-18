Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Jobless Claims Near Pre-Pandemic Levels
The economy has shown its resiliency once again.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jobless claims took an unexpected turn up this week but remained near pre-pandemic levels.
“Omicron created a spike in jobless claims at the beginning of the year, but before this week, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits had been trending downward,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL.
Gould said that some economists expect jobless claims to keep going down.
To put the job market into perspective, weekly jobless claims came in at 248,000 compared to 6.149 million in April 2020. The news about jobless claims follows a strong jobs report for January when the economy added 467,000 jobs.
“The economy has shown its resiliency once again,” Gould said. “America is still experiencing a shortage of workers, but companies are working to keep their employees content, which is why jobless claims have been decreasing since they spiked because of Omicron.”
Gould said domestic and international health and wellness companies are taking stock of the weekly and monthly economic news.
“I talk to owners and CEOs of companies from around the world every day,” Gould said. “These are companies that are looking to enter the U.S. market or expand their presence here.
“The business community has realized that it can’t stay static because of the ups and downs of COVID-19,” Gould said. “They have adjusted to the new normal and are moving forward with expansion plans. They see how the U.S. economy has rebounded from April 2020.”
Gould and NPI work with health and wellness brands that want to launch products in the U.S.
During his career, Gould has sold top brands to all the major retailers: Walmart, Amazon, GNC, Vitamin World, The Vitamin Shoppe, Target, Costco, Sam’s Club, K-Mart, 7-11, CVS, Rite Aid, and Walgreens, to name a few.
“Now, we are taking new products and introducing them to these large and small retail chains across the country,” Gould said, adding that NPI will participate at ECRM’s “Weight Management, Nutrition, and Vitamin Program” in March.
ECRM brings retail buyers and brands with new products together for private one-on-one meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.
“NPI has been attending ECRM events for more than a decade,” Gould said.
To help domestic and international health and wellness brands, Gould developed his “Evolution of Distribution” system to make product launches run smoothly.
“I realized that product manufacturers, especially international brands that did not understand the American retail landscape, had trouble keeping costs under control for product launches,” Gould said. “This is why I developed the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ system, which brings all the professional services that companies need to enter the U.S. market under the NPI banner.
“NPI offers a one-stop, turnkey operation that makes it cost-efficient to launch products,” he added.
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould was part of a “Powerhouse Trifecta” that placed hundreds of products on Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
