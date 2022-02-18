Traffic alert Rte 25 Corinth
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Rte 25 Corinth is down to one lane in the area of Pike Hill due to a motor vehicle crash
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
