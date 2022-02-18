Traffic alert Rte 25 Corinth

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Rte 25 Corinth is down to one lane in the area of Pike Hill due to a motor vehicle crash

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

