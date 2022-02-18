Honda Logicom to build new warehouse in Hải Phòng

VIETNAM, February 18 -

A view of DEEP C Industrial Zones in the northern port city of Hải Phòng. — Photo courtesy of the firm

HẢI PHÒNG — Honda Logicom Vietnam Company Ltd, a subsidiary of Honda Logicom Company Ltd (Aichi, Japan) will start building a new general logistics warehouse as well as bonded warehouse in June 2022 in DEEP C Industrial Zones in the northern port city of Hải Phòng.

With a total area of 5,300sq.m, the new warehouse is twice the size of their three existing warehouses in Việt Nam, making it Honda Logicom’s largest project nationwide. By securing a strategic location in DEEP C Industrial Zones, adjacent to Hải Phòng Port, the largest port system in North Việt Nam, and Lạch Huyện deep seaport, one of its kind in the region, Honda Logicom Vietnam enjoys logistics cost benefits while enabling leading time reduction.

With its parent company in Japan, Honda Logicom Company Ltd, has been accumulating deep knowledge on auto parts logistics for major Japanese car manufacturers since their foundation in 1963. Meeting strict requirements for the provision of over 300,000 auto parts along with car production planning has grown Honda Logicom into one of the most unique logistics solution providers in the industry.

DEEP C Industrial Zones is one of the largest industrial parks in the northern region of Việt Nam, currently operating a total of 3,400 hectares of industrial land in both Hải Phòng City and Quảng Ninh Province. It has been home to more than 120 companies including Japanese companies for 25 years. In the past few years, the developer has been attracting investors from various high-value industries such as auto parts, electronics, and logistics. The city of Hải Phòng has been chosen by VinFast, the first Vietnamese car manufacturer, as their first production factory site. — VNS