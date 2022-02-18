HCM City ports begin trial of automatic collection of infrastructure fees

VIETNAM, February 18 -

Containers carry goods to the Tân Cảng - Cát Lái Port in HCM City’s Thủ Đức City. A trial operation of an automatic system for collecting fees for using infrastructure and public services at the city’s ports began on February 16. — VNA/VNS Photo Tiến Lực

HCM CITY — A one-month trial operation of an automatic system for collecting fees for use of infrastructure and public services at ports began in HCM City on February 16.

The city People’s Committee has tasked the Department of Transport with monitoring the toll collection and promptly addressing problems and seeking its directions if needed.

The customs department has been told to provide support and share toll declaration data.

All the fees are to be paid online.

For goods imported for re-export or deposited in bonded warehouses and for transit and transhipment goods the fee is VNĐ50,000 (US$2.2) per tonne for liquid and bulk cargo, VNĐ2.2 million ($96.5) for a 20-foot container, and VNĐ4.4 million ($193) for a 40ft container.

For goods declared outside the city, the rates are VNĐ30,000 ($1.3), VNĐ500,000 ($21.9) and VNĐ1 million ($43.9).

For imports and exports declared in the city, the rates are VNĐ15,000 ($0.65), around VNĐ250,000 ($11) and VNĐ500,000.

Enterprises can look up their online payment receipts at https://thuphihatang.tphcm.gov.vn:8092/Home.

Businesses can do their online fee declaration at https://thuphihatang.tphcm.gov.vn:8081/Home, and call a hotline at 1900 1286 for support.

The online collection was to have begun last July but was delayed due to the pandemic.

The city expects to collect more than VNĐ3 trillion ($138 million) a year at ports, increasing proportionately with the volume of goods.

The revenues will be used to develop roads near the ports to ease congestion and improve connectivity. — VNS