OffGamers Adds Discord Nitro Classic to Their Platform

Your Gaming Alliance Discord

We’re glad that we are including Discord Nitro Classic subscriptions to our services as it can help Discord users enhance their experience at an affordable price.” — said Alfred Lee, Business Director of OffGamers.

SINGAPORE, February 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- OffGamers have just added the Discord Nitro Classic to their online catalogue. Customers who wish to purchase the Discord Nitro Classic can get up to 1 year of subscription at OffGamers now.The Discord Nitro Classic serves as a more affordable alternative to the Discord Nitro version. By upgrading their Discord to Nitro Classic, users will get to enjoy perks such as:1. Customisable Discord Tag2. GIF Avatar Uploads for their profile picture3. Use custom emotes on any server4. Increased video quality and file uploading size5. Exclusive badge that shows that you are a Nitro Classic userCurrently, OffGamers has both 1-year and 1-month Discord Nitro and Nitro Classic subscriptions available on their digital store.About OffGamersOffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.