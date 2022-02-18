OffGamers Adds Discord Nitro Classic to Their Platform
We’re glad that we are including Discord Nitro Classic subscriptions to our services as it can help Discord users enhance their experience at an affordable price.”SINGAPORE, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffGamers have just added the Discord Nitro Classic to their online catalogue. Customers who wish to purchase the Discord Nitro Classic can get up to 1 year of subscription at OffGamers now.
— said Alfred Lee, Business Director of OffGamers.
The Discord Nitro Classic serves as a more affordable alternative to the Discord Nitro version. By upgrading their Discord to Nitro Classic, users will get to enjoy perks such as:
1. Customisable Discord Tag
2. GIF Avatar Uploads for their profile picture
3. Use custom emotes on any server
4. Increased video quality and file uploading size
5. Exclusive badge that shows that you are a Nitro Classic user
Currently, OffGamers has both 1-year and 1-month Discord Nitro and Nitro Classic subscriptions available on their digital store.
About OffGamers
OffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.
