Submit Release
News Search

There were 443 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,203 in the last 365 days.

OffGamers Adds Discord Nitro Classic to Their Platform

Your Gaming Alliance

Discord: Reinventing the Video Game Sphere

Discord

We’re glad that we are including Discord Nitro Classic subscriptions to our services as it can help Discord users enhance their experience at an affordable price.”
— said Alfred Lee, Business Director of OffGamers.
SINGAPORE, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffGamers have just added the Discord Nitro Classic to their online catalogue. Customers who wish to purchase the Discord Nitro Classic can get up to 1 year of subscription at OffGamers now.

The Discord Nitro Classic serves as a more affordable alternative to the Discord Nitro version. By upgrading their Discord to Nitro Classic, users will get to enjoy perks such as:

1. Customisable Discord Tag
2. GIF Avatar Uploads for their profile picture
3. Use custom emotes on any server
4. Increased video quality and file uploading size
5. Exclusive badge that shows that you are a Nitro Classic user

Currently, OffGamers has both 1-year and 1-month Discord Nitro and Nitro Classic subscriptions available on their digital store.

About OffGamers
OffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.

Karyn Thng
OffGamers Global Pte. Ltd.
+65 9862 8773
press@offgamers.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

OffGamers Adds Discord Nitro Classic to Their Platform

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.