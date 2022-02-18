Wolfgang’s Steakhouse by Wolfgang Zwiener Opening 31st Location at The Shops at Wailea on Maui in Fall 2022
The restaurant will feature a classic-meets-contemporary design with indoor and lanai dining, two wine rooms, a dry aging room, and private dining room.
We are very excited to be opening on Maui at The Shops at Wailea. We look forward to serving locals and visitors with our usual commitment to excellence in our beautiful new space.”WAILEA, MAUI, HAWAII, U.S., February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wolfgang’s Steakhouse by Wolfgang Zwiener (“Wolfgangʻs Steakhouse”) will be opening their 31st restaurant this fall at The Shops at Wailea on Maui, announced Peter Zwiener, Managing Partner. The 6,160 square feet space will feature indoor-outdoor dining and bar, a main wine room housing “a thousand bottles of wine,” a glass enclosed “wall of wine” which serves as both a backdrop for the reception area and as one wall of the private dining room – which can accommodate up to 14 people. Wolfgang’s Steakhouse is known for their 28-day dry-aged USDA Prime Beef, so their signature dry-aging room is also a standard feature of every location. Definitely a classic steakhouse but with a contemporary vibe, Wolfgang’s Steakhouse Wailea will bring the outdoors in and blend seamlessly with the resort lifestyle.
— Peter Zwiener, Managing Partner
This is the second Wolfgang’s Steakhouse location in Hawaii. The flagship Hawaii restaurant at Royal Hawaiian Center in Waikiki has been one of the most successful restaurants in the country and its stellar reputation helped the brand expand around the globe. Wolfgang’s Steakhouse currently has 30 locations on 3 continents in 10 countries and 20 cities, with more opening within the next few years. Wolfgang’s Steakhouse Wailea will be their 31st location. The Shops at Wailea and Royal Hawaiian Center are both managed by The Festival Companies.
“We are very excited to be opening on Maui – and at The Shops at Wailea, in particular,” said Peter Zwiener. “We have a very strong relationship with The Festival Companies and the location and space are ideal for Wolfgang’s Steakhouse. We look forward to serving locals and visitors on Maui with our usual commitment to excellence in our beautiful new space – the perfect backdrop for our world famous USDA Prime dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood, award-winning wine list, and unparalleled service.”
“We are delighted to bring Wolfgang’s Steakhouse to The Shops at Wailea,” said Rosalind Schurgin, CEO of The Festival Companies, the Development Manager, Leasing Agent and Property Management Company for The Shops at Wailea and Royal Hawaiian Center. “Their stellar reputation in Waikiki and around the world will now be available for our customers at The Shops to experience.”
The Wailea location will offer daily breakfast, lunch, happy hour, bar menu, dinner, and weekend brunch. More details and their grand opening announcement are forthcoming.
About Wolfgang’s Steakhouse by Wolfgang Zwiener
Wolfgang Zwiener, a veritable icon after over four decades of loyal service at the legendary Peter Luger’s in New York, is a craftsman in his own right. Building a solid reputation on the strength of his service and exacting standards, Zwiener hand selects all sides of beef served in his steakhouses, and chooses only USDA Prime Grade Black Angus beef for superior marbling, tenderness, flavor and texture. The sides of beef are dry-aged on site to perfection, and then carved to order by hand into Wolfgang’s signature Porterhouse, prime New York sirloin, and ribeye steaks. The results are luxurious – meltingly tender and juicy steaks served sizzling hot with a perfectly caramelized crust.
Wolfgang’s menu has something to please every palate with their famous mouth-watering steaks, and other excellent entrée selections including veal, lamb, wild king salmon, Chilean sea bass, sushi grade tuna, three-pound lobsters, and more, complemented by Wolfgang’s creamed spinach, mashed potatoes, German potatoes, and other classic sides. Tempting appetizers such as shrimp and lobster cocktails, fresh oysters on the half shell, thick, sizzling bacon, and crisp, fresh salads are the perfect prelude to any main course. Guests may also choose from a huge selection of wines from our award-winning wine list, or enjoy their cocktail of choice from the bar.
Since the very first restaurant opened in 2004 on Park Avenue in New York City, Wolfgang’s Steakhouse has expanded to 30 locations on 3 continents (North America, Asia, Europe), in 10 countries (U.S., Japan, China, Korea, Hong Kong, Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cyprus), and in 20 cities (New York, NY; Somerville, NJ; Beverly Hills, CA; Miami, FL; Boston, MA; Honolulu, HI; Tokyo, Osaka and Fukuoka, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hangzhou, China; Seoul, Korea; Manila, Philippines; Singapore; Jakarta, Indonesia; Genting Highlands Pahang, Malaysia; and Limassol, Cyprus). Wolfgang’s Steakhouse Wailea will mark it’s 31st location.
Wolfgang’s Steakhouse by Wolfgang Zwiener - Maui
The Shops at Wailea
3750 Wailea Alanui Drive
Wailea, HI 96753
Reservations will be available on opentable.com.
www.wolfgangssteakhouse.net
About The Shops at Wailea
The Shops at Wailea is Maui's premier shopping and dining destination with more than 70 distinct boutiques, shops, restaurants and galleries. It is nestled in the heart of Wailea Resort at 3750 Wailea Alanui Drive and is managed by The Festival Companies. Current open hours are from 10am to 8pm daily. For more information, visit our website at www.theshopsatwailea.com or call (808) 891-6770. Follow @TheShopsAtWailea on Instagram and @ShopsAtWailea on Twitter and “Like” us on Facebook.
About The Festival Companies
The Festival Companies is a full-service real estate provider and advisory services firm, based in Los Angeles and Oʻahu. Festival’s 17-year track record in Hawaiʻi includes the creation of iconic retail and mixed use locations including Royal Hawaiian Center, SALT at Our Kakaako, The Shops at Wailea, Lahaina Gateway, and Maui Mall. Through its unique vision, leasing acuity and development expertise, The Festival Companies is known for creating compelling asset value that transcend economic cycles and capitalizes on the evolution of retail and market shifts to create strategic investment opportunities for its investment partners. Over its 40-year history, Festival has developed and operated over 25 million square feet of retail and mixed use properties in 23 states. For more information, visit www.festivalcos.com.
Mona K. Wood-Sword
IKAIKA Communications
+1 808-218-5546
ikaikacomm@gmail.com
