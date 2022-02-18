Submit Release
Concerned about CMMC 2.0 and Getting to “Continuous Compliance”? Learn more on the The Virtual CISO Podcast

Security efforts never stop, so why should compliance programs be any different? The two can’t really be separated.

— John Verry, CISO & Managing Partner, Pivot Point Security
HAMILTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Security efforts never stop, so why should compliance programs be any different? The two can’t really be separated. Indeed, a solid compliance program is one of the best defenses businesses can have from both external and internal cyber threats. But how can businesses make compliance processes “continuous?” And why would they want to?

Especially within the US defense supply chain, there’s a growing buzz around “continuous compliance” as it relates to cybersecurity regulations like CMMC 2.0 and NIST 800-171. How can defense industrial base (DIB) orgs “continuously comply” with these security standards? What tools are available to help SMBs continuously monitor their security controls, build evidence that validates their ongoing effectiveness, and sound the alarm if a security process goes off the rails?

To give SMBs in the DIB a vision for how to maintain continuous compliance with the DoD’s cybersecurity mandates, the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast features Andrea Willis, Senior Product Manager at Exostar. The show’s host is John Verry, Pivot Point Security CISO and Managing Partner.

Topics discussed include:
• Why continuous compliance is becoming mandatory for DIB companies
• The inseparable relationship between cybersecurity and compliance, and why compliance naturally needs to be continuous (because security is)
• The latest insider info on how NIST 800-171/CMMC 2.0 compliance self-reports and audits are evolving and what businesses can expect
• Affordable, cloud-based services to support continuous compliance program for NIST 800-171 and CMMC 2.0
• Two show-stopper value propositions for continuous compliance, especially for DIB firms

If businesses need to maintain compliance with DFARS clauses in their DoD contracts that reference NIST 800-171 (and soon CMMC), this podcast shares a host of relevant insights in highly relatable way for business and technical leaders.

To listen to this episode anytime, along with any of the previous episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.

About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.

Richard Rebetti
Pivot Point Security
+1 732-456-5618
