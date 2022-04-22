Globally renowned custom product manufacturer EverLighten announces its entry into a new product line
The company has announced its entry into custom keychains manufacturing and is open to orders.CHICAGO, IL, USA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The globally respected custom products manufacturer EverLighten announced its entry into custom keychain manufacturing at the start of February. They have already started taking orders on their website. The global market of custom keychains is expected to grow at 4.3% in revenue during the forecast period (2019-2028).
As with all the other custom products, the customizing process is simple at EverLighten, focusing on complete customer satisfaction. Customers can choose from a wide range of custom keychains or upload their sketch/ image by visiting their website EverLighten.com. They provide customers with complete customization options; customers can choose materials, colors, and sizes according to their requirements.
EverLighten is a world-renowned custom product manufacturer with over eighteen years of experience creating high-quality products. They produce merchandise like custom socks, patches, and more at the best price. One problem customers face finding a company willing to take small orders. Even if they find a company, they face the problem of charging a higher amount for small and fast orders. EverLighten solves this issue by accepting every order without restrictions on the order size.
Types of custom keychains available with EverLighten:
They are a versatile and helpful piece of product that helps to keep your keys organized and build your brand. A wide range of keychains is available at a competitive price, from custom embroidered keychains to PVC keychains.
Custom embroidered keychains:
These are personalized keychains created using various embroidery threads - one color for each thread. They are a perfect promotional gift for every occasion.
Custom metal keychains:
These are promotional keychains built using high-quality metals-alloys. They look pretty premium and are treated with an anti-corrosion process to make them durable.
Custom PVC keychains:
These keychains are made using thermostatic plastic, i.e., polyvinyl chloride. They are lightweight, durable, and easily molded into a particular shape.
The company has also made it easy to order all custom products in only three steps, including keychains.
Request a quote: Customers can request a quote by providing a little information about the product. Their dedicated customer experts then contact customers to proceed further.
Design and sample: After customers provide a design, they create a free mockup and send it back for approval. The manufacturer creates a sample and sends it to customers for final confirmation.
Production and delivery: The experts check each item for its quality. The company provides its customers with tracking information to track their shipments.
Advantages of working with EverLighten for custom keychains:
Factory pricing: The company owns the factory, cutting the middleman, making it possible for its customers to get keychains at the factory price.
Fast turnaround with on-time delivery: They complete every order quickly; customers always get their delivery on time.
No minimum order limit: The company accepts every order without restrictions on the minimum order.
Free design help: Customers can upload their design ideas in sketches or images; experts help finish the design for free.
Quality check: The manufacturing experts check every item for its quality, ensuring only the items passing stringent quality standards reach customers.
Guaranteed money back: Customers can return the product with guaranteed money back if they are unsatisfied with the quality.
Free shipping: The company delivers to every part of the world for free.
Dedicated account manager: A dedicated account manager is provided to each customer to help resolve queries and communicate between different teams.
Real-time supply chain visibility: Customers can track their orders in real-time with an online order tracking tool.
Start customizing custom keychains today:
Custom keychains are ideal for individuals, brands, stores, colleges, sports teams, clubs, NGOs, and more. For inquiries, contact (773) 358-2359 or visit Everlighten.com to get your custom keychains.
