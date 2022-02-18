Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market Size & Share Estimated to Reach USD 20.3 Billion by 2031: Fatpos Global

UV Disinfection Equipment Market to surpass USD 20.3 billion by 2031 from USD 5.1 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 14.9% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-2031.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market- Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2021 and Forecasts to 2031” which is anticipated to reach USD 20.3 billion by 2031. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 14.9% between 2021 and 2031. According to the report, ultraviolet disinfection equipment is universally used in industries like hotels, hospitals, labs, pharmacies, and others where the chances of such harmful living organisms are very high. Furthermore, the global market for ultraviolet disinfectants is expected to witness a steady rise due to the increasing demand for infectious disease control in hospitals and clinics. The demand is also driven by an increase in awareness about the benefits of UV disinfection.

“One of the market's primary drivers is rising prevalence of water-borne diseases, especially in developing countries, increase the demand for extremely pure water and growing adoption of UV disinfection equipment for water and wastewater treatment globally is expected to create a huge demand for ultraviolet disinfection equipment.”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market: Key Players

• Xylem

• Trojan Technologies

• Halma PLC

• Calgon Carbon Corporation

• Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

• Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

• Advanced UV, Inc.

• American Ultraviolet

• Atlantium Technologies LTD.

• Dr. Honle AG

• Lumalier Corporation

• Xenex

• ENAQUA

• Severn Trent Plc

• Hitech Ultraviolet Pvt. Ltd.

Ultraviolet disinfection equipment means the devices that use ultraviolet light to destroy bacteria, viruses, and other harmful microorganisms. Ultraviolet disinfection is a proven and secure technology used to disinfectant the harmful living organisms generally found in water, food, air, beverages, and wastewater. A major advantage of UV disinfection is that the process is chemical-free and relatively faster than chlorine. UV disinfection is generally used in air purification, water purification, and many other disinfection and sterilization applications.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2031. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market is classified based on By Component into UV Lamp, Controller Unit, Quartz Sleeve, Reactor Chamber, Others. Based on application, the global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market is fragmented into Water Treatment, Wastewater Treatment, Air Treatment, Food & Beverage Disinfection, and Surface Disinfection. Based on End-user global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market is fragmented into Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Municipal. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Segments:

By Component

• UV Lamp

• Controller Unit

• Quartz Sleeve

• Reactor Chamber

• Others

By Application

• Water Treatment

• Wastewater Treatment

• Air Treatment

• Food & Beverage Disinfection

• Surface Disinfection

By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Municipal

