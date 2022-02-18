Submit Release
Slumber Party Hostels acquires another property on the backpacker “party island” mecca of Gili T, – opening 2022

BALI, GILI T, INDONESIA, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collective Hospitality, the fourth largest hostel company in the world is expanding again in Indonesia with the rebranding and renovation of the former Gili Kelapa Hotel on the island of Gili Trawangan.

Famous for its beach parties, crystal blue waters across vast coral reefs, snorkelling with turtles and wreck diving adventures, Gili T is a bucket list destination for backpackers all over the planet. This becomes the fourth property in Indonesia by Collective Group, owner of the Slumber Party, Bodega, and Socia\tel brands. The hotel will be rebranded and re-opened in 2022 as a Slumber Party

The hostel will be renovated and reopened in July 2022. The refurbished Slumber Party will offer its guests a tropical 120 bed adventure, party hostel with swimming pool, restaurant, 2 bars and tour desk. Located just a short stroll from beach where you can witness the stunning view of the sun disappearing behind Bali’s largest volcano, Mount Agung. Slumber Party is known worldwide for delivering Millennials and Gen Zs’ amazing bucket list party and adventure experiences.

"We are very pleased to announce a second acquisition in Indonesia this week in key backpacker bucket list locations allowing guests to travel within our brands wherever they go. Another step to becoming the largest and best Hostel brand in Asia and beyond," Gary Murray, CEO of Collective Hospitality, owner of the Slumber brand, said.

Slumber Party Hostels are built to inject a 100% adrenaline rush into 18 to 35 year old travelers, with properties and entertainment designed specifically around adventure, socializing, epic pub crawls and non-stop fun. When you stay at a Slumber Party, you become one of the tribe. Slumber Party is part of the Collective Hospitality portfolio, a tourism and leisure company focusing on the alternate accommodation sector, Collective Hospitality is one of the fastest growing Lifestyle brands with multiple properties owned or under contract across Asia with planned moves into Europe and the Americas from 2023 onwards. For Further information on Slumber Party please visit

www.slumberpartyhostels.com or check out @slumberpartyhostels on Instagram. #ADVENTUREHARDPARTYHARDER

