Slumber Party Hostels signs agreement to acquire iconic surfing hotel in Bali, Indonesia – opening 2022

BALI, INDONESIA, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collective Hospitality, the fourth largest hostel company in the world is expanding into Bali, Indonesia with the rebranding and renovation of the former Uns Hotel. The resort will be known as the Slumber Party Bali Surf Hostel.

The iconic Uns resort became famous in the early ’90s and was the Bali base of legendary surfer’s Kelly Slater, Rob Machado, Shane Dorian, and their close-knit family of friends and local Balinese surfers. Kelly, Rob, Shane & co, changed the direction of surfing from a novelty sport to a multi-billion-dollar-a-year industry with the release of “Momentum” on VHS.

Bali’s tourism industry was built off the back of this lust for adventure and attracted surfers from all over the planet by its warm waters, world-class waves, cheap beers, and street food. Collective see this acquisition as not just bricks and mortar but owning a piece of Bali’s tourism history for the next momentum generation to experience.

This becomes the third property in Indonesia by Collective Group, owner of the Slumber Party, Bodega, and Socia\tel brands. The hotel will be rebranded and re-opened in 2022 as a Slumber Party Surf Hostel and the “Balcony” restaurant name will be retained as an icon of surf tourism and lifestyle culture in Bali

The hotel will be renovated and reopened in June 2022. The refurbished Slumber Party will offer its guests a tropical 240-bed adventure, party hostel with its own operational “learn to surf” school onsite, situated just 60 meters from Kuta Beach. Ideally located to provide easy access to Bali’s legendary party strip and the world-famous Poppies Lane street stalls where negotiating shopping deals becomes an artform. Slumber Party is known worldwide for delivering Millennials and Gen Zs’ amazing bucket list party and adventure experiences.

"To have such an iconic property in Bali that was built on the adventure-seeking nomadic travel lifestyle, in essence, reflects what our company and brand DNA is, at its core. We are looking forward to delivering more exciting announcements soon for our growing collective travel community in Asia and beyond," Gary Murray, CEO of Collective Hospitality, owner of the Slumber brand, said.

Slumber Party Hostels are built to inject a 100% adrenaline rush into 18- to 35- year-old travelers, with properties and entertainment designed specifically around adventure, socializing, epic pub crawls, and non-stop fun. When you stay at a Slumber Party, you become one of the tribe. Slumber Party is part of the Collective Hospitality portfolio, tourism, and leisure company focusing on the alternate accommodation sector, Collective Hospitality is one of the fastest-growing Lifestyle brands with multiple properties owned or under contract across Asia with planned moves into Europe and the Americas from 2023 onwards. For Further information on Slumber Party please visit www.slumberpartyhostels.com or check out @slumberpartyhostels on Instagram. #ADVENTUREHARDPARTYHARDER