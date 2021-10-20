Collective Hospitality announces a new addition with Koh Phagnan property

Koh Phangan, which is home to the legendary Full Moon Party, has always been a great market for us and we are pleased to be adding this new property to the portfolio. E” — Edmund Lowman, CEO of Collective Hospitality

KOH PHANGAN, THAILAND, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Thailand, Collective Hospitality has acquired a new property to add to its growing Thailand portfolio in Koh Phangan. The property is located directly on the beach and nearing completion, set to be rebranded under the Slumber Hostel Group.

The 125-square-kilometer island of Koh Phangan is a tropical haven, with white powdery sand beaches, coconut tree plantations, a hilly hinterland, and a tropical environment. Koh Phangan has famously been home to the legendary monthly Full Moon Party. Travellers from all over the globe flock to the island to dance the night away with other tourists. However, the island is a metropolis for natural beauty that can be enjoyed all month round: from beautiful, secluded beaches; to breath-taking waterfalls and vista points. There’s truly something for every tourist to enjoy.

Slumber Hostel Group’s newest addition will have 112 dorm beds in total, with a mix of four, six, and eight bed dorm rooms, all with air conditioning. The gorgeous bar and restaurant located directly on the beach make it a party nirvana for those searching for an a social and lively beach getaway. The on-site kitesurfing school and lagoon-style swimming pool with turquoise ocean views offer a dip into nature, right at guests’ fingertips. Additionally for those seeking a bit more privacy and indulgence, guests can book one of four private treehouses, perched 7 metres high on a Banyan tree, featuring private washrooms, air conditioning, and unrivalled ocean views.

" Koh Phangan, which is home to the legendary Full Moon Party, has always been a great market for us and we are pleased to be adding this new property to the portfolio. Now we have connected all the dots in the South from Phuket, to Koh Phi Phi, Krabi, to Samui, Koh Phangan to Koh Tao. A huge achievement for us as a brand and a great leap forward for the Thailand backpacker trail. Edmund Lowman, CEO of collective Hospitality, commented.

Collective Hospitality includes the well-known Slumber Party Hostels and Bodega Hostels, and is also slated to launch its newest brand addition, Socia\tel, a 4-Star Hybrid Hotel/Hostel concept in Q4 of 2021. The industry leader has expanded its portfolio with the addition of several new Slumber Party properties including Koh Tao, and the recent acquisition of Bodega Hostels, operating in essential tourist markets and totalling 25 facilities throughout Thailand, Cambodia, and Indonesia with further plans to expand aggressively.

Collective Hospitality is pursuing leasing and management opportunities in the Asian region to help operators and owners put money in their pockets today. Aside from Thailand, other areas of expansion include Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Philippines, India and Indonesia to add to its umbrella of highly managed brands and assets, as well as increase its portfolio and reach to fulfil consumer demand.

