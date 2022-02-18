Submit Release
Uhuru mentioned by Salesforce as one of the companies working on measures to counter climate change

Salesforce, in a press release dated February 16, 2022, mentioned Uhuru as a company utilizing Salesforce’s Net Zero Cloud 2.0 to combat climate change.

TOKYO, JAPAN, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salesforce, in a press release dated February 16, 2022, mentioned Uhuru as a company utilizing Salesforce’s Net Zero Cloud 2.0 to combat climate change.

The original press release can be found below.
https://www.salesforce.com/news/stories/sustainability-core-value/

As the global trend toward decarbonization and awareness of environmental issues intensifies, it is becoming increasingly important for companies to be more transparent with a variety of stakeholders, such as customers, shareholders and employees, and Uhuru is using Net Zero Cloud to track Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions to help educate its employees about decarbonization and eventually enable them to use this knowledge to help clients with their sustainability mission.

Going forward, Uhuru plans to work on measures to actively reduce carbon emissions, while weighing joining various organizations dedicated to countering climate change.

Uhuru’s Carbon Neutral Solution:
https://uhuru.co.jp/en/solutions/carbonneutralsolution/

Uhuru started its Salesforce Partner Business in 2007 and since then has built our experience and know-how in public cloud integration into a core competency. Uhuru has accumulated significant knowledge as actual users of the Salesforce platform internally and we have used our examples of hands-on experience to provide services, including providing implementation support for a Carbon Neutral Solution using Salesforce. Furthermore, as a group, Uhuru provides Salesforce implementation support throughout Japan, with Uhuru’s subsidiary System Forest having been selected as Salesforce’s Best Partner of the Year for the fourth straight year at the Western Japan Partner Award Ceremony 2020.

* Names of companies, products and services are trademarks or registered trademarks of Uhuru or the respective companies or organizations

