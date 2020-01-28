Uhuru Corporation Receives Funding Through Third Party Allotment

Uhuru Corporation has raised funds through a third-party placement to US-based salesforce.com, inc. (Japanese subsidiary: salesforce.com Co., Ltd,).

MINATOKU, TOKYO, JAPAN, January 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uhuru Corporation (“Uhuru”, headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President & CEO: Takashi Sonoda) has raised funds through a third-party placement to US-based salesforce.com, inc. (Japanese subsidiary: salesforce.com Co., Ltd, headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Chairman & President: Shinichi Koide).

Growth in Salesforce-related Business

Uhuru commenced business as a partner of salesforce.com in 2008 and has been involved with Salesforce-related business as one of its Gold Partners since then. System Forest Inc., Uhuru’s subsidiary, has received the Best Partner of the Year award for the third year in a row at the Western Japan Partner Summit Partner Award 2019, a result of the leadership in Salesforce implementation nationwide by Uhuru group as a whole.

Purpose of the Funding

Funds raised will be used to facilitate development of IoT business based on connecting data obtained from edge devices to Salesforce’s cloud-based service.

*All names of companies, products and services contained in this new release are trademarks of registered trademarks of the respective companies.

About Uhuru Corporation (https://uhuru.co.jp/）

With the corporate philosophy “Creating the future with technology and free thinking”, Uhuru aspires to bring added value to clients and society with innovative products and services based on the internet. Uhuru’s core business is IoT. We continue to transform our customers’ business in the IoT realm with enebular, our IoT orchestration service that connects edge devices and the cloud. We are also working on next-generation telecommunication technology such as NB-IoT in preparation for the upcoming era of 5G. Our teams of experts in consulting, engineering and creative production strive to create businesses with our clients by offering one-stop access to professional services in business strategy, technological support and communication strategy.





