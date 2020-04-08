Uhuru and Toyoda Gosei Enter into Capital and Business Alliance Uhuru logo

Uhuru Corporation is pleased to announce that it has entered into capital and business alliance with Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. .

MINATOKU, TOKYO, JAPAN, April 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- <Purpose of the Capital and Business Alliance>

Toyoda Gosei is a Toyota Group company specializing in rubber and plastic, developing and manufacturing automotive parts and other products. One of the main activities of its middle and long-term business plan is “Venture into innovation, new mobility”. Based on this plan, the company is using its core technologies to pioneer new businesses and develop new automotive products for CASE* technologies. In 2019 Toyoda Gosei started corporate venture capital (CVC) to the tune of three billion yen and is enhancing collaboration with venture companies and universities.

*CASE: Connected, Autonomous, Shared, Electric

Since its founding, Uhuru has worked on numerous projects in the cloud computing realm. In 2014 Uhuru ventured into the IoT realm, which connects the cloud and data from edge devices. Uhuru has implemented around 100 IoT projects using enebular®, the company’s proprietary product offering comprehensive support for creating IoT products and services.

Toyoda Gosei, with its cutting-edge technologies such as e-Rubber (an innovative material that moves when voltage is applied), and Uhuru, with its knowledge and intellectual property in IoT, AI and data business, have joined forces to create new solutions and services in preparation for the coming CASE and MaaS era. The two companies will also carry out joint business based on a new profit model and further enhance their businesses.

*Names of companies, products and services are trademarks or registered trademarks of Uhuru or the respective companies or organizations.

About Uhuru Corporation (https://uhuru.co.jp/en/)

Uhuru’s corporate philosophy is to “Create a sustainable society with technology and out of the box thinking”. We aspire to contribute to our clients and society by bringing added value with innovative products and services based on the Internet. Focusing on IoT business, we continue to make transformation happen at our clients with enebular, our IoT Orchestration service that allows unified management of edge devices and the cloud. We are also working on next-generation telecommunications technology including NB-IoT in preparation for the upcoming era of 5G. Our teams of experts in consulting, engineering and creative production strive to create businesses at our clients by offering one-stop access to professional services in business strategy, technological support and communication strategy.



