EV revolution gains steam, meet 3 ASX players with battery mineral exposure, in the upcoming webinar by Kalkine Media on February 24, 2022.SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, February 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the World Bank – There will be a need of more than 3 billion tons of metals and minerals for solar, wind, and battery storage as the global economies fight to limit the rise in global temperatures by 2 degrees by 2050. Battery metals are grabbing the attention of EV manufacturers and the policy makers within the governments across the globe. Kalkine Media’s upcoming Invest Nest Webinar titled EV revolution gains steam, meet 3 ASX players with battery mineral exposure will be a great chance to interact with the leaders of Kalkine Media’s valued clients - Coda Minerals Ltd., Altech Chemicals and Shree Minerals Ltd. on February 24th, 2022, at 12:30 pm AEDT.
Get in-depth insights from CEO & Executive Director- Coda Minerals Ltd. Chris Stevens, Managing Director of Altech Chemicals – Mr Iggy Tan, and Managing Director, Shree Minerals Ltd – Mr Sanjay Loyalka.
Coda Minerals (ASX:COD) is a minerals exploration company focused on the discovery and development of base metals, precious metals, and battery minerals. Coda is engaged in extensive exploration activities at Elizabeth Creek Project, which is a JV with Torrens Mining Ltd. Coda holds a majority interest (70%) in the JV while the remaining 30% lies with Torrens Mining Ltd. The Elizabeth Creek Copper Project is in the heart of the Olympic Copper Province, Australia’s most productive copper belt. Recently, Coda proposed to acquire 100% shares of Torrens in an off-market takeover deal. Both the companies have entered a Bid Implementation Deed (BID) in this regard. Last year, the company entered into a farm-in JV agreement for acquiring up to 80% interest in the Cameron River Copper Project to increase its copper footprint in Australia. The project would complete the Elizabeth Creek Project while providing additional exposure to the buoyant copper market.
Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) is a speciality alumina technology and production company. Altech is working on war footings to construct a battery material coating plant in Saxony, Germany. The proposed plant will have 10,000 tpa manufacturing capacity. The Company is currently progressing with the PFS of the plant. Recently, Altech’s R&D team cracked the ‘Silicon barrier’ and successfully produced and tested a series of lithium-ion battery anode materials that have ~30% higher retention capacity compared to conventional lithium-ion battery anode materials. A 30% increase in energy capacity of lithium-ion battery would translate not just to significant cost benefits, but also to potentially boost the range in the case of electric vehicles.
Shree Minerals Limited (ASX:SHH) is an Australian diversified mineral exploration and mine development company. The Company is committed to create shareholder value through the successful exploration of prospective gold, base metal, lithium, and iron ore projects located in Australia. The company has a diverse project portfolio that includes Nelson Bay Iron Ore Project and other gold and base metal projects including Lachlan Fold Belt, Albany Fraser, and Kookynie West projects. Shree recently divested its interests in Arunta joint venture. The exploration studies at Shree’s Dundas Project have illustrated excellent prospectivity for lithium. The Company plans further drilling program at the tenement to test lithium and gold deposits.
